Intellinetics, Inc. Announces Uplist to NYSE American Exchange

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc., (OTCQB: INLX), a provider of solutions and services that enable and accelerate digital transformation, today announced that its common stock has been approved for listing on the NYSE American stock exchange. The Company’s common stock will begin trading on NYSE American under its current symbol, “INLX,” at the open of trading on September 9 2022. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB until the close of the market on September 8, 2022.



“This uplist to the NYSE American marks yet another significant milestone achievement in our journey as a public company,” stated James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “Trading on the NYSE American will allow us to create greater long-term value for our stockholders by increasing our presence within the investor community and, in turn, increase liquidity. As a result, we are even more confident in our growth strategy as we continue to deliver mission-critical digital transformation solutions to highly regulated industries.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The company offers its IntelliCloudTM content management platform, in addition to business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. Intellinetics guides companies through the digital transformation process to reduce risk, strengthen compliance and enable anytime, anywhere access to mission critical forms and documents. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future stockholder value, liquidity, business and growth, execution of Intellinetics’ business plan, strategy, direction and focus; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth, financial results, and other future events are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions including inflationary pressures, the impact of COVID-19 and related governmental actions and orders on customers, suppliers, employees and the economy and our industry, Intellinetics’ ability to execute on its business plan and strategy, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics’ cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics’ solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

Joe Spain, CFO

Intellinetics, Inc.

614.921.8170 investors@intellinetics.com