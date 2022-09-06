Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $30,862.30 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 20.49% during the Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 [300-Pages] | Research Dive

New York, USA, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global advanced persistent threat protection market is expected to generate a revenue of $30,862.30 million and grow at a CAGR of 20.49% over the estimated timeframe from 2022 to 2030.

As per the analysts, with the increasing cyber-attacks including malware and APTs all across the world, the global advanced persistent threat protection market is expected to experience progressive growth during the analysis timeframe. Moreover, the increasing cyber-attacks in the healthcare sector are expected to create massive growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. In addition, the several advantages of modern platforms such as safeguarding data transfer, risk evaluation, and authentication of data storage, are expected to increase the demand for advanced persistent threat protection solutions in the estimated period. However, the highly expensive cyber-security may hinder the growth of the market throughout the forecast timeframe.

Segments of the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on deployment mode, services, solutions, and region.

Deployment Mode: Cloud Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The cloud sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $19,531.40 million over the estimated timeframe. The increasing demand for cloud cloud-based APT protection due to its cost- cost-effectiveness and the availability of cloud security services for both small and large enterprises are the factors expected to boost the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Services: Professional Services Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The professional services sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $15,460.40 million throughout the estimated period. This is mainly due to the increasing cyber vulnerabilities in developed and emerging nations. In addition, the widespread development in technological aid, together with the significant adoption of 5G infrastructure around the world is expected to foster the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe.

Solutions: Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The SIEM sub-segment is projected to generate a revenue of $5,723.80 million during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of SIEM for better threat management programs, policy management and, increasing security workforce is expected to fortify the growth of the market sub-segment during the estimated period.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Have Wide Growth Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region of the advanced persistent threat protection market is predicted to garner a revenue of $8,055.10 million during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the continuous technological innovations in the countries of this region. Furthermore, the increasing demand for ATP protection platforms in this region due to the rising cyber-attacks is predicted to drive the regional growth of the market over the analysis period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

Though the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several other industries, it has had a positive impact on the global advanced persistent threat protection market. This is mainly because, many industries operating on the global markets including IT & communication, healthcare, and retail have become vulnerable to APT attacks. Moreover, the increasing development of novel products by leading market players to help businesses amid the pandemic has inclined the growth of the market during the period of crisis.

Key Players of the Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market

The major players of the advanced persistent threat protection market include

Forcepoint Microsoft VMware, Inc Sophos Ltd. Palo Alto Networks ESET spol. S r.o. McAfee, LLC AO Kaspersky Lab F-Secure Cisco Systems, Inc., and many more.

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaboration, and product development to attain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in October 2020, Cisco systems, an American-based multinational technology conglomerate corporation, announced its acquisition of Portshift, a Kubernetes-native platform delivering security for containers and Kubernetes. With this acquisition, the companies aimed to focus on the development of application security solutions for cloud-native applications.

Further, the report also summarizes other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product development, and the latest strategic development.

