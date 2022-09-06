French English

Global AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform, Sidetrade , has been selected by Fortune 500 global IT provider, Insight Enterprises , for a five-year partnership agreement.



Insight Enterprises, a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, has chosen Sidetrade to support its rapid growth and complex financial challenges in a competitive global environment. The contract is signed for an initial five-year period.

"Sidetrade will support our expanded growth, enabling us to effectively manage today while simultaneously transforming for the future. Knowing you have a team strengthened by years of experience and the right technical acumen gives you the confidence to forge ahead as we strive to be ambitious in our goals of becoming a globally recognized solutions integrator," stated Lynn Willden, SVP Finance – Treasury and Tax at Insight Enterprises.

Insight employs more than 12,000 teammates worldwide and helps businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, India, and Manila, Philippines. With $9.4 billion in 2021 sales and a track record in operational rigor and financial health, the Arizona-based publicly traded company has reinforced its commitment to provide a positive client experience, as well as to enhance team efficiency, reporting, and global visibility of the Order-to-Cash (O2C) cycle. Insight is optimizing manual O2C processes, ERP systems, and data privacy complexities in order to meet those expectations and deliver personalized experiences.

With 30+ years of technology experience across every industry and scale and recognized in the Gartner 2022 Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Managed Services, Insight did a full assessment of six O2C vendors and allowed their end-users to cast final votes on a system that delivered ease of use, account visibility, and AI-driven dynamic workflows. Sidetrade was selected as the best Order-to-Cash solution to empower Insight’s staff engagement, strengthen the client experience and expedite invoice payments.

"We are in a data-driven world, and Sidetrade brings added expertise in the area of Order-to-Cash to grow our services ambition and global presence. Their solution is user-friendly and offers real-time visibility of cash flow. Now is the time for each company to build strategies that connect, automate, and personalize every client interaction across their finance departments. We are achieving this with Sidetrade’s help,” added Willden.

Insight has consistently maximized its Order-to-Cash processes with 130+ professionals managing 10,000 invoices per day. Holistic visibility of cash flow is required for forward-looking and confident investing. Accurate cash flow forecasting is essential to support financial decision-making. The more accurately a firm can predict its cash flow, the more aggressively it drives down DSO, increases working capital, and scales for growth.

By analyzing billions of B2B transactions daily, Sidetrade's Artificial Intelligence anticipates payment behavior and customer risk, recommends the best dunning strategies, and provides automatable actions, to improve productivity, and accelerate cash flow generation. This allows for faster decision-making and improved customer relationships. A growing number of companies want to unify their data across credit, collections, accounts receivables, and invoicing so they can deliver a truly connected customer experience. Sidetrade helps companies tap into the power of automation so they can focus on what matters most: driving productivity and building trusted relationships.

Bill North, Area Vice President Sales at Sidetrade, commented: “We are pleased to add Insight as a Sidetrade customer. Insight selecting Sidetrade not only endorses our North American strategy but adds another strategic customer in the tech industry. We believe the Sidetrade platform, especially the Sidetrade Data Lake will enable Insight to not only meet but exceed their objectives for this project.”

Insight joins more than 120 international players in the ICT sector who already rely on Sidetrade to simplify customer payments and provide continuous improvements to their Order-to-Cash efficiency - from digital editing of purchase orders and invoices to accelerated payment receipt.





About Sidetrade ( www.sidetrade.com )

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $4.6 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of more than 21 million companies worldwide. Aimie recommends the best cash collection strategies, intelligently automates actions on the Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance, and working capital management.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 300 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, and Calgary, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Tech Data, KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Manpower, Securitas, Randstad, Engie, Veolia, Inmarsat, and Bidfood.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

