Vytelle Awarded for Global Sustainability

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group named Vytelle a Sustainability Leadership Award winner in the 2022 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

The global cattle industry is facing what Vytelle calls the triple challenge. Farmers are facing a growing demand for global protein driven by the upsurge of consumers who are demanding meat and milk be produced sustainably. This means farmers must improve and increase productivity, while also improving efficiency by producing with less. Vytelle has built the first integrated livestock technology platform to accelerate genetic progress in cattle. Farmers who use the platform to identify their most valuable and elite genetics will increase the reliability of their intended mating decisions and accelerate their genetic outcomes. It’s through this platform Vytelle is able to help producers with the two high-stake decisions to accelerate genetic progress: mating selection and reproduction method. The state-of-the-art reproduction method now available to farmers to reduce labor, stress associated with handling of the animal, and increase genetic progress is hormone-free in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“Our mission is clear; we must sustainably deliver more protein, ensuring meat and milk are viable food choices for future generations,” said Kerryann Kocher, Chief Executive Officer, Vytelle. “We’re honored to receive the Sustainability Leadership Award and continue our partnerships with progressive cattle farmers to deliver our mission.”

“We are proud to reward and recognize Vytelle for their sustainability efforts,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!”

About Vytelle

Vytelle is a precision livestock company reshaping how cattle producers worldwide optimize their herds. Through Vytelle’s integrated technology platform, generations of genetic gains can be made in just a few years. This allows producers to sustainably deliver more protein with fewer inputs, helping to ensure meat and milk are viable, competitive food choices for future generations.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

