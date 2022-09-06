Chiesi USA Reports Progress in ASHP Foundation’s Pharmacy Leadership Scholars Program

Chiesi USA sponsored the innovative ASHP Foundation Pharmacy Leadership Scholars program, awarding $50,000 in grants to five early-stage pharmacist researchers



CARY, N.C., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-ay-zee), the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Farmaceutici, an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), sponsored the ASHP Foundation Pharmacy Leadership Scholars program in providing $50,000 worth of research grants. Through Chiesi and the ASHP Foundation’s partnership, announced in March of 2021, five early-stage pharmacist researchers were given $10,000 grants as part of the innovative program, which supports meaningful research that advances diversity, equity, inclusion (DE&I) and access in healthcare.

In addition to receiving up to $10,000 per grant for their research, the recipients participated in a distance-engagement component to support their project progress, enhance their leadership and research skills, and expand the network of pharmacists positioned to lead for equity. The diversity focus for the inaugural cycle was race and ethnicity, with projects funded that include survey and health services research.

“The ASHP Foundation, as the philanthropic arm of ASHP, recognizes the importance and need for prioritizing DE&I research and providing critical tools for our future pharmacy leaders,” said Steven Rubloff, CEO of ASHP Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Chiesi on this important program, and we look forward to continuing this critical work in furthering access to research opportunities focused on addressing inequities and building a community of leaders that can spread and sustain change.”

Cheryl Wisseh, a recipient of the scholarship and student at the University of California, Irvine School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, completed a project titled “Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Diabetes Specific Medication Regimen Complexity and Diabetes Critial Outcomes” to better understand and serve the under-resourced communities she works with in South Los Angeles.

“Chiesi is inspired by the incredible research being done as a result of this program, and we see its meaningful impact on the scholars, patients and pharmaceutical industry. We are always looking for new and exciting ways to make a difference, and through the ASHP Foundation’s program, we are proud to support up-and-coming researchers who will drive progress in our industry,” said Erica Paine, DEI Committee Chair and Director of Value and Market Access at Chiesi.

This partnership is part of Chiesi’s broader corporate DE&I program. Chiesi also partners with North Carolina Central University, an HBCU in Durham, North Carolina, to support its Biomanufacturing Research Institute and Technology Enterprise that develops diverse talent entering the life sciences field.

“Through this partnership and our other DE&I efforts, we hope to challenge fellow organizations in our industry to create partnerships across the field,” Paine continued. “We can double our resources and results by working together.”

Applications are now open for the 2022-2023 class of ASHP Foundation’s Pharmacy Leadership Scholars. To learn more and apply by the deadline of Oct. 31, 2022, click here.



About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi’s commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. Since 2019, Chiesi is the world’s largest biopharmaceutical group to be certified B Corp, meaning that its sustainability efforts are measured and assessed by the most ambitious global standards. The company aims at becoming net-zero by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 30 countries, and counts more than 6,000 employees. The Group’s research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com

About ASHP Foundation

The ASHP Foundation was established in 1968 by ASHP as a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization. As the philanthropic arm of ASHP, the Foundation shares ASHP's vision that medication use will be optimal, safe, and effective for all people all the time. Our mission is to support ASHP by advancing the professional practice of pharmacists and the pharmacy workforce by funding research and education that improves health outcomes through optimal, safe, and effective medication use. For more information, visit ashpfoundation.org.

