The global sleep apnea oral appliances market is valued at an estimated USD 0.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 0.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.2%

New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market by Product, Purchase Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05399971/?utm_source=GNW

High prices of customized oral appliances and alternative therapies and medication for sleep apnea are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.



The mandibular advancement device segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the sleep apnea oral appliances market, by product, during the forecast period

Based on product, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is divided into two main categories—mandibular advancement devices (MADs) and tongue-retaining devices (TRDs).In 2021, the mandibular advancement devices segment accounted for the largest share of the sleep apnea oral appliances market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to its high adoption along with the extensive research supporting their effectiveness over TRDs.



Physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliance segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Base on purchase type, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into – physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliances and online OTC oral appliances.The physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances segment accounted for the largest share of the sleep apnea oral appliances market in 2021.



Factors supporting the growth of this segment include lower discomfort levels, easy adjustability, and long lifespans.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global sleep apnea oral appliances market has been segmented into four major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The sleep apnea oral appliances market in several Aisa Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the large patient pool and population of undiagnosed patients indicate a massive potential for the Asia Pacific sleep apnea devices market.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 50%, and Tier 3 - 10%

• By Designation: C-level - 48%, D-level - 37%, and Others - 15%

• By Region: North America - 56%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 17%, and the Rest of the World – 7%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• SomnoMed (Australia)

• ResMed (US)

• Whole You, Inc. (US)

• ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (US)

• Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

• Oventus Medical (Australia)

• Panthera Dental (Canada)

• Airway Management (US)

• Apnea Sciences (US)

• DynaFlex (US)

• OravanOSA (US)

• Myerson LLC (US)

• MPowrx Health & Wellness (Canada)

• The Snore Reliever Company, LLC (US)

• The Pure Sleep Company (US)

• Tomed GmbH (Germany)

• The Aurum Group (Canada)

• Erkodent Erich Kopp GmbH (Germany)

• OSCIMED SA (Switzerland)

• SICAT GmbH & Co. Kg. (Germany)

• Glidewell (US)

• ApnoMed (US)

• ZYPPAH (US)

• Dream Systems Dental Sleep Laboratory (US)

• SML Global ISO Lab (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global sleep apnea oral appliances market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, purchase type, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall sleep apnea oral appliances market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05399971/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________