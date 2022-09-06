New guide to reduce environmental footprint through digitalization of design and analysis in timber structures

English French

FPInnovations’ new Modelling Guide for Timber Structures will facilitate analysis and design of mid- and high-rise and long-span structures

MONTREAL, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FPInnovations, a non-profit specializing in creating solutions that support the global competitiveness of the Canadian forest sector, and its government and industry partners, today launches its new Modelling Guide for Timber Structure. This a one-of-a-kind document gathers state-of-the-art information on the structural analysis of timber construction, providing practicing engineers with modern and innovative design tools that will facilitate the construction of taller and larger wood buildings.

The guide, developed in collaboration with more than 100 experts from 13 countries, comprises a wide range of practical and advanced modelling topics, including key modelling principles, methods, and techniques specific to timber structures, modelling approaches, and considerations for wood-based components, connections, and assemblies. It also provides analytical approaches and considerations for timber structures during progressive collapse, wind, and earthquake events. The guide also presents the differences in the modelling approaches to timber, steel, and concrete structures.

“Computer modelling is an essential part in the structural analysis and design of mid- and high-rise residential and commercial timber buildings, as well as long-span timber structures, where traditional engineering hand calculations or spreadsheets that are typically adopted by the designers for low-rise timber buildings are no longer adequate," says Zhiyong Chen, Scientist from FPInnovations’ Building System team and co-editor of publication. “This guide was developed based on efficient modelling methodologies and analysis methods and provides valuable resources for advanced computer modelling of timber systems.”

This new publication, a must-have for structural engineers, architects, building officials, code enforcement officers, and software companies, complements FPInnovations’ library of guides on wood construction. Free downloadable copies can be obtained via web.fpinnovations.ca/modelling. Hard copies can also be ordered via FPInnovations’ Amazon library.

Quotes

The forest offers many great opportunities to store carbon and reduce the environmental footprint of the construction sector. In that respect, FPInnovations is pleased to launch this new tool, which combines the expertise of specialists from numerous fields of activities, and enhances our library of guides to facilitate massive wood construction in Canada and elsewhere.

Stéphane Renou, President and CEO, FPInnovations

The rise of timber structures continues to emerge across North America and around the world. With a lighter carbon footprint and lower energy consumption of any building material in its life cycle, timber has proven to be beneficial for our environment. Additionally, wood construction methods are quicker and simpler leading to long-term cost savings. The tireless work and dedication put toward the Modelling Guide for Timber Structures to promote a more sustainable world is unprecedented giving engineers the all-encompassing tool they need for timber structure modeling and design.

Amy Heilig, CEO, USA Office, Dlubal Software Inc.

FPInnovations’ Modelling Guide for Timber Structure significantly contributes to aiding the structural design community in adapting to mass timber design in their projects, an important renewable building material. FPInnovations’ expertise in the subject matter combined with today’s efficient analysis and design solutions will accelerate the broader adoption of mass timber in the building industry, helping to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Dr. Marino Stylianou, SVP Global AEC Business, Altair

About FPInnovations

FPInnovations is a private not-for-profit organization that specializes in the creation of solutions that support the Canadian forest sector’s global competitiveness. It is ideally positioned to perform state-of-the-art research, develop advanced technologies, and deliver innovative solutions to complex problems for every area of the sector’s value chain, from forest operations to consumer and industrial products. Its R&D laboratories are located in Québec City, Montreal and Vancouver, and it has technology transfer offices across Canada.

Contact

Geneviève Mathieu

Media relations, FPInnovations

581-996-8526

genevieve.mathieu@fpinnovations.ca