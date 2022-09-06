INGOT Brokers Obtains FSCA License and Opens New Office in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – INGOT RSA (PTY) LTD (“INGOT Brokers”) today announces its official Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) license in South Africa and first physical office in Africa’s most industrialized and technologically advanced country. This long-awaited step results from INGOT Brokers’ unwavering efforts to strengthen its worldwide presence while presenting premium trading services to all investors.



The FSCA regulates and supervises market conduct for all financial institutions providing a financial product and/or service in South Africa as defined in the Financial Sector Regulation Act No. 9 of 2017 (FSRA). Consequently, this acquisition allows INGOT to further realize its mission of raising investor awareness by offering guidance on smart trading and risk management, as well as fostering a healthy investment environment that enables traders to achieve their financial goals with utmost safety and security.

“Recently,” said INGOT Brokers Director Hossam Abdelaziz, “we have been adamantly working on acquiring this FSCA license, and our efforts have now paid off. Obtaining such licenses is no easy feat as they have very stringent compliance requirements specifically placed to protect customers. However, our core mission is providing our clients around the world with innovative trading services in a safe environment, which is exactly why we sought authorization from the FSCA and will continue to pursue similar licenses.”

“I am truly proud that our company has achieved this significant milestone,” said INGOT Brokers Chief Sales Officer Athol Nourse, “which was made possible due to the dedication and commitment of INGOT Brokers’ incredible team. Receiving the FSCA license is the first step toward fulfilling our goal of penetrating the African market and growing our client base in the continent. We are optimistic about expanding our operations there and confident that it will present many new opportunities. It is indeed a very exciting time to be part of INGOT Brokers!”

About INGOT RSA (PTY) LTD

INGOT RSA (PTY) LTD is a licensed financial services provider and regulated online brokerage firm serving as an intermediary between traders and global financial markets to facilitate access to premium liquidity opportunities. This covers varied financial derivative and CFD instruments, including commodities, stocks, indices, ETFs, and currencies. INGOT Brokers presents investors with a unique trading experience through its competitive trading services and conditions.

INGOT RSA (PTY) LTD, trading as INGOT Brokers, is an authorized financial services provider (FSP 51008).

Contact:

South Africa

4 Stan Road, 4th floor, Suite 4.2

Sandown, Sandton, Johannesburg.

27104464206