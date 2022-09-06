Epiphany Cafe engages with consulting firm Franchise Genesis to manage North America expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-awarded New Zealand-based F&B franchising business Epiphany Cafe today announced an agreement to engage with US-based consulting firm Franchise Genesis to manage the cafe business’ expansion into the North American market.



Epiphany Cafe traces its roots back to 2015 with the establishment of its first location in Hamilton, New Zealand. Since then, the business has grown to over 62 franchised and licensed locations across the country, with in-roads to additional markets across the globe. Epiphany Cafe is an award-winning franchise business, lauded for its operational excellence and offerings, including its signature pillow-soft donuts, cakes, coffee, and blended beverages.

With this latest partnership with Franchise Genesis, Epiphany Cafe is poised to bring its unique New Zealand-inspired concepts to the United States and beyond. Franchise Genesis is a trusted consulting firm that specializes in a lifespan-approach to supporting franchise businesses. Through their network of affiliate companies, their services span the build out of franchise businesses, launch, growth and marketing, as well as candidate selection for selling franchises through their FCC network brokers. Franchise Genesis’ executive team of franchising experts have over 100 years of combined experience successfully building franchise companies.

Under the recently signed agreement, Franchise Genesis will be offering services including initial strategic analysis for Epiphany’s expansion into new local markets, development of an effective franchise structure, documentation and state filings, advertising and marketing support, and networking support through international franchise associations.

As the flagship F&B business of investment holding company Starfleet Innotech , Epiphany Cafe serves as the frontrunner of the conglomerate’s global expansion efforts. Once established in a new market, Epiphany Cafe will serve as scaffolding for Starfleet to develop additional projects in the region, within and beyond F&B. In addition to North America, Starfleet is currently in various stages of completion supporting Epiphany’s growth into high-growth markets such as Australia, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

