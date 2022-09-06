Williams Adley Celebrates 40 Years of Industry Impact

Washington, DC, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Adley, a CPA and advisory firm widely recognized for its technical expertise in federal financial management and compliance, marks 40 years of business success by taking a retrospective look at a legacy of impact on agencies with operations worldwide and on industry leaders whose careers they have helped forge.

The firm was established in 1982 by two black CPAs with a singular vision: build a business that will become the firm of choice for federal agencies and the employer of choice for talented CPA professionals from all backgrounds. Over the years, Williams Adley has worked with federal agency senior executives to meet complex compliance requirements, manage risk, and improve their processes.

“Williams Adley’s greatest strength is its people…Williams Adley’s people are experts in their respective fields…and strive to meet the client’s goals at all times,” said Paul Gvozdov, Director, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

“Through the years, Williams Adley has always provided top value to our OIG,” said Damian Wilson, Audit Director, USAID Office of Inspector General

The firm’s commitment to developing a diverse cadre of industry thought leaders has also made an impact on the industry. A number of federal agencies today are led by Williams Adley alumni, whose finance expertise influences how agencies operate.

“Williams Adley & Company was a key differentiator in the early development of my career...It is where my full authentic self was embraced and celebrated, before the advocacy for DEI was as it is today. Williams Adley—the company, the people, the culture—was formative in who I am as a leader today. And for that, I am forever grateful,” said Calandra Layne, Director, Financial Improvement and Audit Remediation, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense.

Even as the Great Resignation leaves few CPA firms unscathed, Williams Adley continues to retain and draw high-caliber CPA talent, enabling the firm to deliver on its promise of helping federal agency senior executives address their most pressing issues and priorities.

What’s on the firm’s horizon? “A lot may have changed over 40 years, but not our commitment to clients, the values that guide our work, or our focus on growing an incredibly talented, diverse team. Simply stated, 40 years have set the stage…and the future for Williams Adley looks brighter than ever,” said Kola Isiaq, Managing Partner.

What has worked well for the firm—that is, the commitment to continuous building of expertise to meet clients’ evolving needs—will guide the business through the next four decades’ marketplace shifts and disruptions.

About Williams Adley:

Williams Adley is a CPA and advisory firm that specializes in helping federal agencies navigate today’s complex financial and regulatory environment. As a small, minority-owned business with a reputation for providing clear guidance and personable service to complex organizations, they help agencies deliver on their missions around the world, with integrity, greater efficiency, and far less risk. For more information, visit williamsadley.com.