Covenant Releases 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in the U.S., announces the release of the company’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. Key sections from this year’s report showcase Covenant’s 2021 commitment to its employees and drivers, the communities it serves, and the wellbeing of our planet.



Highlights from this year’s report include:

Our People

Covenant recruited military veterans through Operation Victory program. As of 2021, nearly 20 percent of the company’s workforce is comprised of U.S. veterans.

Emphasized diversity as a strength. Year over year since 2020, minority hires increased 28 percent, individuals with disabilities increased two percent and female hires increased 14 percent.

Our Communities

Continued Covenant in the Community and Covenant Cares programs to create opportunities for our team members to give back in meaningful ways.

Managed the Company Benevolence Fund, designed to provide hardship assistance for employees.

Executed Volunteer Time Off (VTO) program to encourage community engagement.



Our Planet

Participated in a tire recycling program that kept 600,000 lbs. of tire waste out of landfills.

Adopted aerodynamic technology, TruckWings, that improved trucking fleet’s fuel economy.

Installed Electric Auxiliary Power Units (EAPUs) which are expected to reduce fuel consumption, increase driver comfort, and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions during idle periods.

Installed 150kw of solar panels generating 100-percent renewable energy for the company. Installed white roofs on Covenant facilities, which reflect sunlight and reduce heat buildup.

Click here to see the full report and the total impact of Covenant’s 2021 CSR activities.

“Covenant believes that building, growing and improving collaborative relationships are part of the company’s long-term commitment to help customers,” said Covenant’s Matt McLelland, vice president of sustainability and innovation. “This commitment extends to our CSR and ESG activities. While corporations exist to provide valuable goods and services, Covenant believes corporations are also uniquely positioned to impact the world positively. We realize that the foundation of our company – doing what’s right – is more important than ever.”

In 2021, SmartWay named Covenant as a High Performer for achieving a high-performance ranking as a SmartWay TL/Dry Van Truck Carrier in the “Carbon” category. This honor is given to fewer than 10 percent of all SmartWay carriers. EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, also awarded Covenant with a prestigious bronze sustainability rating. This rating ranks Covenant in the top fifty percent of those assessed for sustainability practices. Finally, Covenant was named one of the top companies to work for by Women in Trucking (WIT) in 2021.

For more information about Covenant’s CSR initiatives, click here.

About Covenant Logistics

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset- based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVLG.”

