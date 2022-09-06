Steve Trimarchi Joins Risk Strategies as SVP, Growth Leader

BOSTON, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced the hiring of Steve Trimarchi as senior vice president, growth leader, New England region. Trimarchi is responsible for developing a strong sales culture, managing developing producers, driving organic growth strategies, and recruiting and onboarding new producers in the New England region.



“Our New England regional team is growing rapidly, and we are proud to invest in building out our team structure,” said Ed Flanagan, New England region leader. “I am excited to have Steve join our team to support office leaders and producers while leveraging the best resources to deliver a superior client experience. We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the Risk Strategies family.”

Trimarchi brings 16 years of commercial insurance sales and service experience with Marshall & Sterling (Jaeger & Flynn Associates), Pioneer Bank, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. He has expertise in a variety of industries including captives, construction, manufacturing, property managers and developers, physician practices, professional service providers, and workers compensation. Trimarchi is well-versed in claims advocacy and has spent time mentoring interns and producers new to insurance.

“Risk Strategies thinks holistically about clients’ business goals and offers comprehensive risk management solutions to support their growth,” said Steve Trimarchi. “I am excited to support the company’s national expansion and specialist approach to risk as we continue to deliver and enhance value to clients.”

In addition to his professional expertise, Trimarchi holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Rochester Institute of Technology.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With over 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

