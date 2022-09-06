Unified Communications and Collaboration Market is Forecast to Grow at the Highest CAGR of 12.1% during 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Unified Communication and Collaboration Market is projected to witness significant growth from revenue generated through BFSI vertical. This revenue through this vertical is projected to garner a CAGR of 12.1% during 2022 – 2032.



The spread of COVID-19 is allowing businesses to embrace a hybrid business strategy. As a result, businesses are unifying numerous communication elements and facilitating cross-functionality in order to assure effective cooperation. Companies are also implementing UCaaS solutions as the number of workers working from home grows.

Individual products have traditionally dominated the Unified Communication and Collaborations market. Companies used to select distinct items to fulfill certain demands. Customers are now making strategic technological decisions to adopt unified communication and collaboration environment based on the full collaboration stack's capacity, richness, and integration. Since its inception, Unified Communication has evolved as a cost-effective option for enterprises in a variety of industries, including BFSI, healthcare, and retail.

Request A Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15544

The cloud delivery of unified communications delivered by businesses such as Mitel Networks Company and IBM, on the other hand, changes how corporations maintain their communication infrastructure.

Additionally, the expanding millennial population in the workplace has been boosting the market expansion. Large corporations are always modernizing their communication infrastructure in order to recruit the best employees. As a result of the current generation of people, the need for UC is likely to rise in the future years. UC was once regarded as a discrete application area; but, in recent times, UC solutions are being provided as part of the suppliers' larger applications and workspaces.

“In the future years, the increasing millennial presence in the workplace, as well as the necessity for multi-channel and large organizations to modernize their communication infrastructure, will boost the Unified Communications and Collaboration market.” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the Unified Communication and Collaboration Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

In April 2020, Verizon Communications Inc. agreed to acquire of BlueJeans Network, a video conferencing business event solution for enterprises. Verizon's comprehensive unified communications offering will benefit from the purchase. BlueJeans' meeting technology, in particular, will be connected with Verizon's unified communications like a services provider.

In January 2020, Comcast bought Blueface, a worldwide technology business located in Dublin, Ireland and a pioneer in unified communications systems. Blueface's patented and completely customised cloud voice unified communications technology will be added to Comcast Business's portfolio of business-grade products, allowing enterprises to connect and collaborate effortlessly and internationally.

Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15544

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Unified Communication and Collaboration Market, presenting historical market data (2016-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Unified Communication and Collaboration Market in terms of Component (Systems, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Public Cloud and Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and Consumer Goods, Public Sector and Utilities, Logistics and Transportation, Travel and Hospitality, IT and Telecom), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

About ICT Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights' highly educated ICT team provides insightful research, real - time insights, and effective suggestions to customers all over the world with their relevant business intelligence requirements. For over a decade, the team successfully examined the ICT business throughout 50+ nations, with a repertory of over thousand studies and 1 million-plus data points. The group offers unrivalled end-to-end research and advisory expertise. Please contact us to see how we can assist you.

To Buy this Report Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15544

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

Read Full TOC…

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Technology Market Insights Landscape:

Mobile Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) Solution Market: Global mobile unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solution market is classified into type, application, vertical, and region.

Collaboration Tools Market: Global sales revenue of collaboration tools market stood at around US$ 32,307 Mn in 2021, and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 11.3% to reach a valuation of US$ 75,508 Mn by 2029. Collaboration tools market accounted for around 15% of enterprise software market.

Clinical Communication and Collaboration Software Market: Expanding at a CAGR of 13.7%, the global clinical communication and collaboration software market is projected to reach US$ 5.7 Billion by 2032, against US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022. From 2015-21, the market displayed a CAGR of 18%.

Survey and Feedback Management Software Market: The survey and feedback management software market is garnering substantial momentum and is anticipated to record a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

R & D Cloud Collaboration Market: Global R&D cloud collaboration market include emerging trend of mobility & BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), and the demand for secure & efficient solutions to enhance the employee’s productivity.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports