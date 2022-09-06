Ambulatory EHR Market Growth, Size, Technology Driven Analysis and Forecast to 2032; Quince Market Insights

Pune, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ambulatory EHR Market reach USD $8.23 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.34% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, according to a recent global market study by Quince Market Insights.

A particular kind of electronic health record called an ambulatory EHR is made for use in outpatient clinics and other smaller practices. Since it only involves one patient rather than numerous patients and complicated processes, ambulatory EHR is rather straightforward. The physician can easily manage and track a patient's medical records with the use of ambulatory EHR.

Drivers:

Increasing government support for the adoption of EHR solutions.

Increasing patient preference for ambulatory care

Growing need to reduce operating cost in the healthcare industry

Restrains:



High implementation cost

Heavy infrastructure investment

IT infrastructure constraints in low-income countries

Opportunity:

Use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology by developing countries

Increasing numbers of ambulatory facilities and increasing patient volume

Challenges:

Lack of technological know-how

Reluctant to move from traditional paper patient records to electronic solutions.

Security issues in the ambulatory EHR.

Impact of COVID 19 on Ambulatory EHR Market

Due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and business closures, COVID-19 has had an impact on the businesses and industries of numerous nations. The number of teleconsultations has increased over the previous year as a result of the severe lack of hospital beds, healthcare professionals, and essential medical supplies. The smooth provision of remote patient monitoring is made possible by the integration of telemedicine and e-prescribing by healthcare professionals. Thus, it is anticipated that in the next years, demand for ambulatory EHR will rise due to the rising number of COVID-19 patients and overworked hospitals.

Ambulatory EHR Market, By Delivery Mode

Based on the delivery mode, the Ambulatory EHR market is divided into On-premise, cloud-based

In 2021, cloud-based delivery holds a significant market share because of various advantages such as the exchange of patient data, access on-demand capacity, mobility, and data security.

Ambulatory EHR Market, By Type

Based on the type, the Ambulatory EHR market is divided into all-in-one ambulatory EHR and modular ambulatory EHR

In 2021, the all-in-one ambulatory holds a significant share in the market.

Ambulatory EHR Market, By Application

Based on application, the Ambulatory EHR market is divided into practice management, patient management, e-prescribing, referral management, population health management, decision support, and health analytics.

The practice management market led the ambulatory EHR market globally in 2022. The capabilities of this application to gather patient data, schedule appointments, and manage billing operations are what is driving this market's expansion.

Ambulatory EHR Market, by practice Size

Based on the practice size, the Ambulatory EHR market is divided into large practices, small to medium-sized practices, solo practices

The large practices segment had a significant market share for ambulatory EHRs globally in 2021.

Ambulatory EHR Market, by End-user

Based on the end user, the Ambulatory EHR market is divided into hospital-owned ambulatory centers, independent centers, and others.

The hospital sector held the most market share and experienced the fastest growth. This category has a sizable market share and is growing quickly.

Ambulatory EHR Market, by Region

Based on the region, the Ambulatory EHR market is divided into the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.

In 2021, North America will account for the majority of ambulatory EHRs. Federal mandates, the aging population, stakeholder collaboration, the need to lower health care costs, and deductibles that encourage EHR adoption are just a few of the factors that have contributed to the growth of the North American ambulatory EHR market.

Recent Development in the Ambulatory EHR Market

In April 2022, MEDITECH (USA) partnered with Fraser Health (Canada) to leverage MEDITECH Expanse to transform care and promote better health outcomes for the more than 1.9 million people they serve in 20 different communities.

In March 2022, Cerner Corporation (USA) expanded its collaboration with Nuance Communications, Inc. to integrate Nuance's Dragon Ambient into its Millennium EHR.

In January 2021, Epic Systems Corporation (US) partnered with Priority Health (US) to implement an EHR vendor payer platform to facilitate the exchange of patient data with providers, reduce costs of healthcare and improve the quality of care for members.

In April 2018, eClinicalWorks entered into a strategic partnership with FIGmd Inc, in order to connect multiple specialty clinics for enhanced data reporting.

Some key Points of the Global Ambulatory EHR Market Report are:

An in-depth global Ambulatory EHR market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Major companies operating in the global Ambulatory EHR market, include Teleflex Incorporated (US), DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (US), BD (US), Kurve Therapeutics (US), Cook (US), Medica Holdings LLC (US)

Impact of COVID-19 on the global Ambulatory EHR market

Find more insights on this topic from this report, “ Ambulatory EHR Market , by delivery mode (On-premise, cloud-based), by type (all-in-one ambulatory EHR and modular ambulatory EHR), by application (practice management, patient management, e-prescribing, referral management, population health management, decision support, health analytics), by practice size (large practices, small to medium-sized practices, solo practices), by end-user (hospital-owned ambulatory centers, independent centers, and others), by region (as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America)”.

