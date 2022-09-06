Opioids Use Disorder Market Is Expected to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global opioids use disorder market was estimated at $2.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $8.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.8 Billion Market Size in 203 $8.1 Billion CAGR 11.5% No. of Pages in Report 324 Segments Covered Drug Type, Age Group, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Rise in product launch and product approval for opioid use disorder drugs Growing consideration of buprenorphine patches as an effective treatment mode Opportunities Surge in adoption of key strategies such as collaboration, acquisition, agreement, and partnership by the frontrunners in the industry Restraints Certain side-effects of the opioids use disorder drugs

Covid-19 scenario-

A huge number of clinics, hospitals across the globe, were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for the patients diagnosed with Covid-19. Moreover, the postponement or cancellation of doctor appointments affected the global opioids use disorder market severely.

Drop in the number of scheduled surgeries led to decline in demand for opioids which cause decrease in the prevalence of opioid use disorder.

The global opioids use disorder market is analyzed across drug type, age group, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on drug type, the agonist segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global opioids use disorder market in 2021 and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on age group, the 19 to 39 segment held nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021 and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on route of administration, the intravenous segment held around more than half of the total market revenue in 2021 and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 11.9% throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment held nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021 and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 11.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the global opioids use disorder market revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global opioids use disorder market report include AstraZeneca Plc., BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., Braeburn, Cerebral, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, NYC Health + Hospitals, Dr. Reddy, Indivior PLC, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Orexo AB, Camurus, Pear Therapeutics, Pfizer, Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sandoz (Novartis), Viatris Inc., and Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

