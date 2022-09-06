DZConneX Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s 2022 PEAK Matrix® Assessments for Contingent Workforce Management / Managed Services Provider and Services Procurement / Statement of Work

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZConneX, a Day & Zimmermann company and a leading international total talent solutions provider, is proud to announce the company’s selection as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s 2022 PEAK Matrix™ assessments for Contingent Workforce Management / Managed Services Provider (MSP) and Services Procurement / Statement of Work (SOW). This recognition is based on DZConneX’s commitment to continually enhancing its offerings as well as the breadth and quality of its contingent workforce management, managed services and services procurement management capabilities.

“As a leader in the industry, we are thrilled to continue to build on our successful year-to-year improvements in contingent workforce management / MSP as well as services procurement and SOW,” said Lynda Sheppard, Global Senior Vice President of DZConneX. “This recognition on the PEAK Matrix as a major contender reflects our ability to create a customized, bespoke solution, which is tailored to a customer’s specific needs and grows with them. We are not a ‘one-size-fits all’ provider, and we are proud of our close customer partnerships, which is why most of them stay with us for many years. This means we are not trying to be the biggest, only the best, by investing in growth opportunities, leveraging technology, and providing unmatched service.”

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is among the most trusted evaluators of service provider capabilities in the staffing industry. The PEAK Matrix measures providers’ ability to deliver services successfully through the dimensions of vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.

“This recognition as a Major Contender on both the Everest Group’s 2022 PEAK Matrix® for contingent workforce management / MSP and Services Procurement / SOW reflects the commitment DZConneX has made to continuously improve its offering and grow its capabilities,” said Sakshi Garg, Vice President, Everest Group. “Over the past few years, DZConneX has only continued to enhance the way it services its clients, and as the hiring environment has gotten more challenging, the company has maintained its status as a go-to provider of staffing solutions for companies of all types.”

DZConneX delivers comprehensive workforce solutions to help clients optimize the acquisition process and management of critical talent and provide integrated technology, tools, and insights that enable strategic business decisions and growth. These managed services programs are uniquely configured and tailored to customers’ needs by creating custom talent communities for a wide range of business types and industries. Whether vendor-neutral, hybrid, or master-vendor models, DZConneX can deliver contingent workers, independent contractors and SOW engagements through any number of suppliers.

Click here to read Everest Group's full report.

ABOUT DZConneX

DZConneX (DZX) delivers customers across industries a uniquely configured Total Talent Solution that combines world-class total talent, teams and workforce management technology to solve today’s most complex staffing challenges. This holistic, highly tailored approach covers all talent needs and optimizes a company’s workforce through expert consulting services, direct sourcing, managed services provider and recruitment process outsourcing. In addition, DZConneX provides a state-of-the-art integration platform called Total Talent ConneX, which brings a company’s Vendor Management System (VMS), Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Human Capital Management (HCM) system and more into a single customizable and adaptable solution. For more information, visit http://www.dzconnex.com/.