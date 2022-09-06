Dawson James Securities Announces October Date for 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Dawson James Securities , Inc. (“Dawson”), a full-service boutique investment banking firm focused on emerging growth companies since 2004 and committed to helping clients navigate the healthcare, biotechnology and technology markets, today announces its 7 th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference . The event will take place on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, at the picturesque Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.



Dawson’s flagship Small Cap Growth Conference brings together C-suite executives and senior leadership from nearly 40 of the most exciting and innovative companies at the forefront of the healthcare, technology and consumer sectors. Now in its 7th iteration, investor-attendees will include marquee institutional funds, illustrious family offices and fully accredited high-net-worth investors.

The full-day conference will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, with attendee registration and a hearty breakfast with colleagues. Breakfast will immediately be followed by brief but insightful and highly engaging 2-track corporate presentations by our publicly listed and privately held companies. In such a setting, potential investors can familiarize themselves with management roadmaps and get acquainted with specific challenges that companies face from the ground up while delving into catalysts for rapid growth.

Upon free registration for attendees, Investors and Institutional offices will have access to arrange 1x1 meetings with presenting company management teams. Dawson will organize meetings between sector-specific investors and senior management of presenting companies in an intimate and amiable setting, where parties can together explore the potential for long-term synergies. At prior events, these private conversations have proved invaluable and paved the way for fruitful partnerships.

With the recent weakness in global growth and rising inflationary pressures, Dawson’s Small Cap Growth Conference provides a rare opportunity for corporate leadership to identify potential partners offering access to risk capital and exposure to broader markets.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, demand for healthcare solutions, technological innovation and consumer products have come to the forefront of the public’s awareness. For investors negotiating global macroeconomic headwinds today, we facilitate introductions and enable an in-depth understanding of many opportunities at the cutting-edge of these areas.

During the conference, registrants benefit from connecting with industry peers and expanding their business network among an invaluable pool of fellow professionals.

All are welcome to register for the 7th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference to be held on October 12th. As a presenting company, remember to do your part by spreading the word about this unique event. With just 36 days to go, please share the details of the conference with all your clients, partners and the rest of your circle interested in emerging growth markets.

With a broad demographic spectrum of attendees, the event is bound to be even more vibrant and generate great support and interest for presenting companies.

Additional details about the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference, including registration information, can be found at https://DawsonJames.com

Participating Companies as of 08/24/2022

Company Ticker URL 22nd Century Group XXII https://www.xxiicentury.com/ Amergent Hospitality Group AMHG https://amergenthg.com/ Assure Holdings Corp IONM https://www.assureneuromonitoring.com/ Brush Oral Care BRSH https://bruush.com/ Cemtrex, Inc. CETX https://cemtrex.com/ Charge Enterprises CRGE https://www.charge.enterprises/ Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. CHUC https://charliesholdings.com/ Citius Pharma CTXR https://www.citiuspharma.com/home/default.aspx Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. COCP https://www.cocrystalpharma.com/ CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN https://collplant.com/ CytoSorbents Corp CTSO https://cytosorbents.com/ Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. VINE https://www.freshvinewine.com/ GBS, Inc. GBS https://gbs.inc/ Genius Brands GNUS https://www.gnusbrands.com/ Greenwave Technologies GWAV https://www.greenwavetechnologysolutions.com/ HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT https://www.heartbeam.com/ Hillstream Biopharma HILS https://hillstreambio.com/ Iconic Brands, Inc. ICNB https://www.iconicbrandsusa.com/ Laredo Oil, Inc. LRDC https://www.laredo-oil.com/ Longeveron, Inc. LGVN https://www.longeveron.com/ Laredo Oil, Inc. LRDC NexGel, Inc. NXGL NextPlat Corp NXPL https://nextplat.com/ OS Therapies Private https://www.ostherapies.com/ Profire Energy, Inc. PFIE https://profireenergy.com/ Safe-T Group, Ltd SFET https://safetgroup.com/about-safe-t-group/ Silo Pharma, Inc. SILO https://silopharma.com/ Smith Micro SMSI https://www.smithmicro.com/ Splash Beverage Group SBEV https://splashbeveragegroup.com/ SRAX SRAX https://srax.com/ Zerify, Inc. SFOR zerify.com Thumz Up Media TZUP https://www.thumzupmedia.com/ TC Biopharma TCBP https://tcbiopharm.com/ US Gold Corp USAU https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/ VolitionRX Limited VNRX https://volition.com/ Vuzix VUZI https://www.vuzix.com/ Zomedica, Inc. ZOM

About Dawson James Securities

With corporate offices located in Florida, Dawson James Securities has offices across the East Coast. Dawson specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, as well as execution trading and corporate services.

Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information about the Conference, please contact:

Monique MacLaren

mmaclaren@dawsonjames.com

561-609-1575

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



