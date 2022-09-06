The global polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market size is projected to grow from USD 3.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 5.1 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027

New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyvinyl Butyral Market by Applications, End-use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04105732/?utm_source=GNW

PVB films are also used in photovoltaic industry as the encapsulation material which enhance the life span of solar panels. However, availability of substitute materials such as ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) restricts the growth of the PVB market.



In terms of value, adhesives is the third fastest-growing segment in PVB market, by application, during the forecast period.

PVB adhesives have strong adhesion characteristics and suitable for bonding metal, glass, leather, wood, and paper.PVB resins are used to develop variety of adhesives such as PCB and hot-melt adhesives.



PCB adhesives possesses high strength and resistance ideal for electrical applications. PVB adhesives have high tensile strength due to which it is used to bind glass splinters and panels in various end-use industries.



In terms of value, construction is estimated to be second fastest-growing segment in PVB market, by end-use industry, during the forecast period.

The growth of polyvinyl butyral (PVB) market is mainly contributed to the rapid developments in the construction industry.PVB laminating glass is utilized in commercial shops, government buildings, and banks for safety &security.



PVB films have consumption in residential construction for protection of indoor furniture and plastic products from ultraviolet radiation and fading. Additionally, consumption of low thickness PVB sheets such as 0.38 millimeters, 0.76 millimeters, and 1.04 millimeters in architectural applications will boost the growth of the market.



Europe region accounted for the second-largest share in the PVB market by value.



The region has stringent regulations to achieve energy efficiency in construction projects.Safety standards such as use of laminated glass in cars, LCVs, trucks, and buses and established automotive industry supports the growth of the market.



Focus on clean energy generation by using renewable sources of energy such as solar power produced by photovoltaics is also expected to propel the demand of PVB in the region.Europe is considered an automotive hub, owing to the presence of established automobile manufacturers, such as Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler.



Moreover, technological advancements, new reformed policies, and rising investments in the region is expected to increase the consumption of PVB during the forecast period.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the PVB market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 20%, Directors – 10%, and Others – 70%

• By Region: APAC – 30%, Europe – 30%, North America – 20%, the Middle East & Africa – 10%, and South America- 10%



Major players operating in the PVB market includes Kuraray Co. Ltd.(Japan), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.(Japan), Hubergroup (Germany), Chan Chun Group (Taiwan), Anhui WanWei Bisheng New Material Co., Ltd.(China), Kingboard (fo gang) Specialty Resins (China), Qingdao Jinuo New Materials Co., (China), Huakai Plastic (China), Tridev Resin Pvt. Ltd.(India).



Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the PVB market based on by application, by end-use industry, and region.Based on application, the market has been segmented into film & sheets, paints & coatings, and adhesives.



Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into automotive, construction, and electronics & electricals.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the PVB market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04105732/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________