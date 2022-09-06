New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Breast Pumps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318467/?utm_source=GNW



Europe Breast Pumps Market Growth & Trends



The Europe breast pumps market size is expected to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2030. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period. Increasing women’s employment, government initiatives aimed at improving consumer awareness, and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are the key driving factors.



Europe breast pump market in developed economies, such as Germany, France, and Poland is saturated owing to the increasing demand and presence of key market players.Economic development and rising disposable income are anticipated to help drive future sustainability for the regional market.



Manufacturers investing in these rapidly developing markets are expected to witness high growth, provided pricing and distribution activities are undertaken effectively.



The end users in the Europe breast pump market, i.e. the lactating mothers, are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits and importance of breastfeeding. An increase in women’s employment and the neonatal mortality rate is driving the adoption of advanced medical technologies in the everyday lives of the consumers in this region. For instance, as per Global Economy, women’s employment rate in Germany increased from 54.51% in 2014 to 55.03% in 2017. Women in developed countries such as Germany and Poland are using technologically advanced devices in their everyday lives to reduce the time spent on routine activities. Such factors are anticipated to drive the regional market.



Europe Breast Pumps Market Report Highlights

• In terms of revenue, the closed system segment is projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Ease of usage and better safety than the open system breast pumps can be attributed to the segment growth

• Electric breast pumps commanded the highest market share in 2017 and are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increase in inclination toward technologically advanced products

• Hospital-grade breast pumps are expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the rising awareness regarding the benefit of breastfeeding and the high employment rate among women

• Some of the key companies present in the Europe breast pumps market are Ameda; Energizer Holdings, Inc.; Medela AG; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Büttner-Frank GmbH; and Pigeon Corporation.

