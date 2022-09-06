ZICIX+CTIP-FII UPDATES STOCKHOLDERS ON PROJECTS ON-GOING

Carson City, NV, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZICIX Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ZICX) President Mr. Fernando Sopot in its report to ZICIX stockholders, that its operating company CTIP First Investment, Inc. (CTIP-FII) is making a headway in securing contracts to undertake various government and private projects, in partnership with qualified and experienced groups as part of the Consortium, such as AIC Progetti, SpA of Rome, a state-owned China Railway 14th Bureau Group Co., Ltd., and LA Global Construction Management Group, Inc., among others.

The projects so far in the pipelines as of August 31, 2022, are:

Item No. Project Description Location Budgetary Cost Estimates 1 Rivercess County Community Hospital Liberia - Contracts signed $90 million 2 Public Road Project The two public road projects are as follows: 1. Buchanan, Grand Bassa County to Centos City, Rivercess County – 88.5 Kms. Liberia 2. (i) Cestos City Junction (Rivercess County to Greenville City – 150 Kms. Project Owner: Ministry of Public Works $300 million (ii) Greenville through Jedepo to Combat Gate River Gee County and by way of Punes Town to Grand Gedeh County – to be determined (TBD) 3 SIB Bank Head Office Building Project Liberia $7.5 million 4 P2A Hospital Project a) 300 Beds Hospital Senegal Project Owner: P2A b) 250 rooms Hotel and Dormitory Project Contracts signed $160 million c) 10 MW Solar Energy Project 5 Public Road Project 204-kilometer roads Project Owner: Ministry of Public Works of $225 million of Tanzania Negotiations ongoing 6 Ghana Life Insurance Head Office Building Project Ghana Project Owner: Ghana Life Insurance Co. $12 million Negotiations ongoing 7 Housing Projects for the US Embassy Staff Negotiations ongoing $60 million 8 LA Global Estate Development and Construction Corp. Manila, Philippines Project Owner: LA Global Negotiations ongoing For Acquisition TOTAL Budgetary Cost Estimates $854.50 million





The Project selections are growing as the demand to build government infrastructure projects especially in the developing countries are high under what is called Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) Mode. There are several private projects are also being worked out, but CTIP-FII is continuing its conduct of due diligence as it moves along.



ZICIX+CTIP-FII role is that of a Project Developer and Financial Engineers. They worked together with some Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) and other Multilateral Financing Institutions (MFIs). They lead an oversight committee to undertake the financing and development of the Projects.

Mr. Sopot said more development news will be forthcoming in the immediate future, as the project developed. It is envisioned that the actual development of some of these Projects will start very soon.

About the Corporations:

ZICX Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the ZICX Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries. https://zicixgroup.com/

CTIP First Investment, Inc. (CTIP-FII) is a private investment and project development company, involved in undertaking development projects for both the Government and the Private Sectors respectively. CTIP-FII designs and brings the right financial engineering to project owners and creditors to fund development undertakings and permanent mortgage. www.ctip-fii.com

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.