AdventHealth Training Center, Home to the Orlando Magic, to Feature Violet Defense's UV Disinfection Technology

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orlando Magic's new training home, the AdventHealth Training Center, will have UV disinfection technology from Violet Defense installed throughout the facility to help keep players and other visitors safe from illnesses.

The AdventHealth Training Center will be the practice and training home for the Magic and a sports medicine hub for all of Central Florida, the Magic and AdventHealth announced. On August 31, the ribbon was cut on the $70 million, 130,000-square-foot facility in the heart of Orlando.

Violet Defense is the developer of patented Pulsed Xenon UV disinfection technology, proven in independent lab testing to kill pathogens including E. coli, Salmonella, S. aureus, C. diff, MRSA, norovirus, coronavirus and SARS-CoV-2.

The Magic's facility will be the first in the country to fully integrate Violet Defense's UV technology with a building automation system via the international BACnet standard. This will provide the team with enhanced control over their system, including scheduling functionality and reporting and metrics on system usage.

"We're extremely proud to partner with the Orlando Magic and protect the health of the athletes at all levels - from the NBA to youth sports - who use this facility," said Bruce Mosley, President of Violet Defense. "With the advanced control features of this deployment, we are making it incredibly easy to disinfect spaces throughout their facility automatically."

Violet Defense's UV technology utilizes powerful, broad-spectrum light, including germicidal UV-C, UV-B, UV-A, and violet-blue that enhances their germ-killing efficiency. By combining those wavelengths, Violet Defense's UV advantage optimizes the efficacy of the UV light it delivers. The company strives to provide products that will lead to a brighter, healthier, more sustainable future for everyone.

The AdventHealth Training Center will provide the Magic with two state-of-the-art basketball courts for practice; expanded strength and conditioning, training and recovery facilities; aquatic spaces, including for physical therapy and hydrotherapy; sports science and nutrition facilities; and cutting-edge audio-video and imaging technology, the team said.

"Through our collaboration with Violet Defense over the last several of years, we have been able to easily incorporate their technology throughout all of our spaces as part of our ongoing efforts to keep our facilities safe and healthy for our team," said Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman. "When we started planning the state-of-the-art AdventHealth Training Center, we knew right away that Violet Defense needed to be an integral part of our plans. We are thrilled to have them join us in our continuing commitment to health and wellness."

AdventHealth is a multi-state health care system, and the Magic's partner for three decades, and brings to the facility a 33,300-square-foot medical hub designed for elite athletes, youth athletes and recreational athletes with a focus on whole-person health and sports science.

Violet Defense's industrial UV sanitizer system will be installed throughout the facility, covering areas including:

Weight and cardio room

Hydrotherapy

Recovery

Player locker rooms and showers

Dining and kitchen area

Staff locker rooms and showers

Restrooms

