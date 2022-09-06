New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vapour Products Market Factbook (2022 Edition): World Market Review By Value and Volume, Product Type, Sales Channel, End-User (2018-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318362/?utm_source=GNW

The advancements in Vapour Products and their increased usage by the young population of different regions drive the Global Vapour Products Market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of Vapour Products in Men and Women and increasing demand for Rechargeable Vapes will further propel the market in the coming years. Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including end-use and end-users in the Europe region will significantly drive the Vapour Products Market growth in subsequent years.



In product types, Modular Vapour Products in the Market witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played because of the factors such as the higher concentration of Vapour Products manufacturing companies and increasing production of newer technologies.



The E-Retail sales channel of the Vapour Products market is expected to grow at a robust rate and gain a fair amount of market share in the Vapour Products Market than other types of sales channels in the market. Moreover, increasing demand for efficient and more affordable Vapour products among consumers all over the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the demand for Vapour products in the future.



Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for a large regional share in the global Vapour Products market in 2028. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of the Europe region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing electronic technologies activities in different countries, the rise in the demand to improve quality by bringing nicotine-free vapour products and better technology are the major factors driving the Vapour Products market growth in the region.



The report titled ‘Global Vapour Products Market Factbook (2022 Edition)’ has assessed and analyzed the market of vapour products by value (USD million) and volume (billion units) at the global level, regional level (America, Europe, APAC, MEA) and at country level (USA, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Netherlands, Russia, Finland, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, UAE, Israel, South Africa). The market for vapour products has been assessed for the historical period of 2017-2021, the estimated figures for the year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028. The vapour products market has been analyzed by Product Type (Disposable, Rechargeable, Modular), by End User (Men, Women) and by Sales Channel (Tobacconist, Specialist Shops, E-Retail, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores).



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Vapour Products Market by Value (USD Million) and Volume (Billion Units).



• The report analyses the Vapour Products Market by Product Type (Disposable, Rechargeable, Modular).



• The report analyses the Vapour Products Market by End User (Men, Women).



• The report analyses the Vapour Products Market by Sales Channel (Tobacconist, Specialist Shops, E-Retail, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores).



• The Global Vapour Products Market has been analyzed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) and By Country (USA, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Netherlands, Russia, Finland, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, UAE, Israel, South Africa).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Product Type, End User, Sales Channels, and Country.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new type development. The companies analyzed in the report include: Smoore International, Philip Morris International, Imperial Brands Plc., Japan Tobacco Inc., British American Tobacco, Turning Point Brands, FirstUnion, Joyetech, Juul Labs, NJOY, Shenzhen IPV Vaping Technology.



• The report presents the analysis of the Vapour Products Market for the historical period of 2017-2021, the estimated figures for 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



Key Target Audience



• Vapour Product Companies



• Tobacco Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

