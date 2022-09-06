New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Architectural White Marble Market – Analysis By Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318354/?utm_source=GNW

Further, the growing construction of housing spaces, shopping malls, offices, and other service spaces globally is expected to increase the demand. White marble is frequently in demand because of its usage used in flooring, walls, roofing, columns, and exteriors in building and construction due to the rising demand for residential and commercial infrastructure. Additionally, white marble is a popular natural stone used in both residential and commercial construction, especially for architectural ones.



Based on the Type segment, the Natural segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Architectural White Marble market in the year 2027. The unique properties of the natural white marble make the pieces look un-identical and unique from one another enhancing the look of monuments and buildings falling under the various applications such as residential & commercial infrastructure, hospitality & hotels, offices, educational institutions, hospitals, religious places and other public places.



Europe is estimated to account for the maximum share in the global Architectural White Marble market followed by APAC and the Americas. Also, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.



The future of the natural stone industry including the market demand for architectural white marble does promise a lot of scope. As per recent trends, the enquiries have grown substantially owing to the concept of renovation and interior decorating and with more time being spent by people in their own homes and developing a need to upgrade their respective lifestyles. The high demand from developing countries for residential and commercial infrastructure is propelling the building and construction sector’s expansion. Additionally, the expansion of the construction sector has increased demand for building materials, including white marble, which is expected to drive the market’s expansion during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Architectural White Marble market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Architectural White Marble Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Architectural White Marble Market by Type (Natural, Artificial).



• The report analyses the Architectural White Marble Market by End User- (Residential, Hospitality/Hotels, Hospitals, Public Places, Commercial).



• The Global Architectural White Marble Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Indiana Limestone Company, Fox Marble Holdings PLC, Levantina, Kangli Stone Group, Antolini, Sinai Marble & Stone, Topalidis S.A, Temmer Marble, Best Cheer Stone Inc., Hellenic Granite Company.



Key Target Audience



• Marble Industry Players



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

