HCSS Introduces HCSS Forms to Eliminate Paper and Improve Worker Productivity

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative software that helps heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, introduces HCSS Forms, a digital forms builder that eliminates paperwork and improves worker productivity. Crews can answer questions online, add photos, generate smart forms, and sign off on forms - all digitally - without manually filling out forms on paper. HCSS Forms is available in the HCSS Field app as an enhancement to both HCSS HeavyJob and HCSS Safety.

"We've had over 4 million forms submitted through HCSS Forms while we were in Beta, ranging from PTO requests, work permits, time and materials reports, pre-planning checks, and more," said Gen Simmons, Technical Product Manager, HCSS. "In July 2022, HCSS Forms launched as a full-fledged product with many new features that save teams even more time in the office and at the jobsite."

HCSS Forms allows workers to:

Create forms from scratch with customization to enable branded forms.

Answer questions digitally, sign off on forms, and submit directly to management without having to touch paperwork physically.

Easily share branded daily reports, HR requests, and document field updates.

Create custom owner-specific time and materials reports.

Manage form access with password protection, QR codes, or email notifications.

Access HCSS Forms on tablets on mobile phones when in the field.

Assign forms to one, a few, or all jobs, so field members know which forms are associated with specific jobs.

HCSS Forms also allows Hybrid Form creation where users upload a PDF. The software auto-detects the form fields, maps questions, or adds new ones, and then sends the form out to the jobsite. Forms can also be created from scratch and customized with company logos and other images. Hybrid Forms are optimized for both phone and tablet views so users can more easily read and fill out the forms with the questions in a simple list.

HCSS Forms provides a signature workflow so users can add as many signature fields as needed. Users can see which signatures have been signed and which haven't. Status updates on unsigned forms are sent to workers, so they know they must sign off on the form. HCSS Forms will offer additional features soon after introduction, including conditional questions where a team will be shown questions based on selected answers.

HCSS is the trusted leader in construction software for estimating, field entry, project management, safety, digital plans, fleet management, and telematics. For 35 years, the company has used annual user group meetings to listen to customers resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 3,500 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 14-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.

