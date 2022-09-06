Zaya Younan Buys His Third Vineyard in Saint-Émilion, Bordeaux, France

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing expansion, La Maison Younan has acquired its third vineyard in the famed Grand Cru region of Saint-Émilion, Bordeaux, France called Chateau Ascumbas. This acquisition further expands the global private equity firm’s vineyard portfolio, Les Vignobles de La Maison Younan, in addition to its two other properties, Chateau la Croix Younan and Chateau Zaya, which produce some of the region’s best wines.

A domain rooted in history, Chateau Ascumbas was named after the region before the monk Émilion. Not only does the estate extend over 12 acres of prime vines in the Saint-Émilion Grand Cru appellation, which is extremely rare for an estate on a single parcel, but it also includes several types of terroirs ranging from clay-siliceous to sandy.

Zaya S. Younan, CEO of La Maison Younan, states, “It has been of great enjoyment as a wine lover to expand our international footprint and to continue making wines in the most impressive region of the world – Saint-Émilion, Bordeaux, France. The land, soil, and vines at Chateau Ascumbas made it the perfect addition to our vineyard portfolio. We are eager to invest in and improve the viticulture and vinification processes at Chateau Ascumbas, just as we did at our two other properties, so that we can continue producing delicious wines for the world to enjoy.”

Neighboring prestigious properties like Château La Fleur Morange, a new Grand Cru Classé of Saint-Émilion, the estate consists of vines with an average age of 35 years and has produced Merlot and Cabernet Franc dominant varieties, full of structure and flesh, that showcase the fundamentals of the terroir.

The acquisition of its third Saint-Émilion Grand Cru vineyard in under three years does not mark the first time La Maison Younan has received global recognition as prestigious winemakers. Its vintages have been rated up to 91 by world-renowned wine critics like Antonio Galloni’s Vinous Media, and the company has has even garnered major credibility after its CEO Zaya Younan became the first American winemaker inducted into the region’s prestigious Juradé of Saint-Émilion.





About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $3.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Premium Cigar Maker El Septimo Geneva SA, Younan Properties and La Maison Younan . La Maison Younan owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

