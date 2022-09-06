Verdafresh names Dave Klopp Chief Executive Officer

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verdafresh is pleased to announce that Dave Klopp has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer effective August 12, 2022.



Dave is a packaging industry veteran with over 25 years of experience; he specializes in film making, converting, rigid packaging, private label packaging integration, P&L, and corporate development. Dave graduated from the University of Delaware with a Bachelor’s degree in Food Marketing Management.

As Verdafresh continues its growth under Dave’s leadership, co-founder Fred Levitt will support technology transfer to Verdafresh customers and continue to serve on the company’s Board of Directors.

“Our focus now is continuing to nurture existing customer relationships, to establish new commercial opportunities that drive revenue growth, and to ensure our customers are successful in offering the market sustainable packaging solutions,” said Dave of his immediate priorities for Verdafresh’s next chapter.

Since its initial investment, Rhapsody Venture Partners has worked closely with the executive team to execute on key strategic priorities. Dave’s transition to CEO, along with the hiring of Joe Raker as COO in June, gives Verdafresh an exceptional leadership team, to which RVP will continue to provide financial and strategic support.

About Verdafresh

Using its proprietary coating technology, Verdafresh is bringing to market high barrier packaging films made of at least 98% polyethylene, making them the best available fully recyclable films using existing infrastructure. Verdafresh films deliver oxygen transmission rates (OTR) of less than 0.1 cc/100in2/day – a breakthrough that allows brands to meet their sustainable packaging goals without sacrificing product quality or recyclability. To learn more, visit www.verdafresh.com.