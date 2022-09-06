New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Game Engine Market – Analysis By Game Type (2D, 3D, Others), Device (PC, Console, Mobile, Others), Application, End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318359/?utm_source=GNW

The growing popularity of e-sports and the increasing number of gamers globally are expected to drive demand for the market globally. Also, the development of technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) is the key driver of the gaming engine business. An increasing number of game developers and adoption of the game engine in industries such as media & entertainment and the automotive industry is creating a high demand for game engine which in turn drives the growth of the game engine market.



Based on the Game Type segment, 3D segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Game Engine market in the year 2028. 3D games are more complex for game developers, and high performance is harder to achieve. Also, the pipelines are more complicated to develop and maintain in 3D games. Unlike 2D games in which the animations have just a film strip of frames with possibly different positions for each frame, in 3D games, game developers need to deal with separate animation assets, bones, skinning, etc. Hence, all such requirements have triggered the demand for game engines for developing 3D games over the years exponentially.



APAC region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Game Engine market followed by APAC & Americas. In the Asia Pacific area, the market for gaming engines is predicted to increase significantly. One of the major players in the market is from the Asia Pacific. The key reasons for this region’s market growth are expanding technological capabilities and rising demand, particularly from China and Japan.



The global market for game engines is anticipated to increase as a result of the expanding gaming industry. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing number of mobile gaming applications will accelerate market growth. Additionally, rising consumer spending on apps is anticipated to fuel market expansion for gaming engines. Also, the worldwide game engine market is anticipated to increase as a result of enhanced infrastructure, including better broadband and Wi-Fi connections, advanced graphics, and improved computational power at reduced prices.



The companies analysed in the report include Unity Technologies, Playtech PLC, Silicon Studio Corporation, Epic Games, Crytek, Valve Corporation, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Game Creators, GameSalad, Unigine Company.



