Sharing Services Global Corporation Announces First National Event for HAPI Travel Destinations in Dallas on Nov. 11 and 12, 2022

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (“SHRG” or the “Company”), announces the first national travel event of its wholly owned subsidiary HAPI TRAVEL DESTINATIONS (“Hapi Travel”), which offers a new approach to travel savings and a unique opportunity for additional income in the new gig economy.



“We are excited to host this event,” said John “JT” Thatch, SHRG CEO, “for our newly launched company and its amazing travel platform. People are traveling again in record numbers and are looking for the best value when enjoying their vacations or long weekend getaways. Hapi Travel is a unique membership-based travel club designed for maximum savings on the most luxurious vacation getaways throughout the world.”

Dave Dove, vice president of Hapi Travel stated, “Now is the time and people are ready to get out and experience new locations and revisit the places they love. This national event is open to the public and anyone who attends will receive travel-savings secrets and tips on taking advantage of the best prices and full access to deep savings for weekend getaways, resort vacations, business travel, flights, hotels and more. Tickets for this event are available now but seating is limited so reserve today.” For more event details and to purchase tickets, visit blog.hapitravel.com/official-launch-event/.

About Hapi Travel Destinations

Hapi Travel Destinations™ is a travel club designed with you in mind. Whether you take one trip or 10, you save money each time you travel! Members can live their dreams with discounts on hotels, resorts, cruises and condos, plus extra savings on car rentals, activities, flights and shopping. Craft your perfect adventure and discover the possibilities. With thousands of destinations to choose from, the world is yours to explore!

For more information, visit www.hapitravel.com

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling sector and other industries. The Company’s combined platform currently leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors.

For more information, visit www.shrginc.com

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

