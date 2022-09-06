Justuno and Feel Announce Technology Partnership To Help Online Merchants Improve Conversions

Austin, TX, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justuno, the leading onsite conversion optimization platform, announced a new partnership with virtual showroom and sales experts platform Feel. The partnership helps brands connect their shoppers with live sales experts in a 1:1 personalized shopping experience designed to convert.



Ruti, a luxury online and offline fashion brand, has been using both companies to support its move from offline to online and has highlighted her story here. Using Shopify’s integration with Justuno, Ruti was able to easily and instantly add Feel’s Online Showroom to its homepage.

Shoppers entering Ruti’s showroom are converting at 35%, a number much higher than the 1-3% conversion rate of most e-commerce sites. And, shoppers entering the showroom through a Justuno pop-up are converting 210% higher than the average shopper.

In addition to improving conversion rates, Ruti experienced a 78% increase in AOV and an 80% decrease in the likelihood of returning an item due to increased confidence and better buying choices.

Justuno is the premium onsite conversion optimization platform with personalized messaging, robust segmentation capabilities, AI-powered product recommendations, and advanced visitor intelligence technology to help businesses turn visitors into customers. This partnership is a way to empower customers to create truly personalized experiences that scale and drive long-term customer retention.

Justuno’s Director of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, Derek Booth, said this about the new partnership:

“We’re always looking for ways to optimize our customer’s experience and make it easier for them to create the shopping experience that’s right for their brand. This partnership with Feel is simply a manifestation of that, their technology is unparalleled when it comes to creating a scalable truly 1:1 experience. As high consideration verticals like luxury fashion continue to evolve their online strategy, Feel and Justuno will stand at the ready to help power the ultimate customer experience.”

