Global Board Portal Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Delivery Model (SaaS, Hosted, In-House), Generation (1.0, 2.0, 3.0, 4.0), End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2018-2028)

Additionally, the technological advances in IT sector have spurred demand for the adoption of portal services worldwide. As government regulations increase and board duties grow, small and medium enterprises are encouraged to adopt board portal technology. The factors driving the global board portal market are increasing security concerns in the organization, better collaboration between directors, lower cost of board portal solutions, growing trend of paperless board meetings and increasing demand for board portals in educational institutions.



Based on the Delivery Model segment, SaaS Model holds the major market share in the year 2022 and is expected to lead the segment in the entire forecast period. SaaS delivery uses a one-to-many model for software delivery, where a single SaaS provider supplies software services to multiple users. Additionally, the companies use analytical and artificial intelligence solutions to process the data.



North America region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Board Portal Market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Also, the new emerging markets in the European region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.



The increasing digitalization and urbanization which is surging the adoption rate of online meeting software among enterprises to reduce the distance between the clients globally are propelling the market. The ongoing evolution of mobile apps and hybrid meeting solutions, combined with the potential End-Users for newer technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), has exciting implications for meeting owners and attendees alike and is likely to drive the market.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Board Portal market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The report analyses the Board Portal Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Board Portal Market by Delivery Type (SaaS Model, Hosted Model, In- House Model).



• The report analyses the Board Portal Market by Generation (Gen 1.0, Gen 2.0, Gen 3.0, Gen 4.0).



• The report analyses the Board Portal Market by End-User (Healthcare, Financial Institution, Oil & Energy, Non-Profit Organization, Education).



• The Global Board Portal Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Australia).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include – Nasdaq, Inc, Computershare, BoardPaq LLC, Diligent Corporation, Admincontrol AS, Passageways, Boardeffect LLC, Dilitrust SAS, eShare, aprio, Directorpoint LLC.



