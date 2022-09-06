Automated Material Handling Equipment Market size worth $ 59.01 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 8.27% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Automated Material Handling Equipment Market ” By Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors & Sortation Systems), By System Type (Unit Load Material Handling, Bulk Load Material), By Vertical (Automotive, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Food & Beverages), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market size was valued at USD 29.01 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 59.01 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.27% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4017

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Overview

Today, the e-commerce industry is growing rapidly around the world, leading to great demand for process automation. Leading vendors such as Amazon and Walmart are increasingly integrating automated solutions to operate efficiently, accurately, cost-effectively, and securely. In addition to this, the rise of the manufacturing industry is also an important factor in complementing market growth. Factory owners are focused on producing products faster, cheaper, and of higher quality and delivering them to their customers. With this in mind, the integration of automated tool support for a more effective production cycle reduces operational costs and material waste.

The market for automated material handling equipment faces difficulties because of the sizable initial investments needed. Companies find it challenging to invest in automated material handling equipment due to the associated costs, which include installation, integration of software solutions and intelligent sensors, after-sales services, and timely maintenance. Additionally, due to low production output and investment returns, reorganization of existing warehouses, facility designs, and other factors, small and medium-sized businesses find it challenging to transition from conventional material handling to automated products.

Key Developments

KION Group will open a new forklift truck plant in China in December 2021 to provide supply chain solutions. For future production of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions in Jinan, the plant has a total volume of around 140 million.

Toyota Material Handling Japan introduced the SenS+ operation assist system in August 2021, which detects and distinguishes pedestrians and objects behind the forklift and automatically controls and stops the truck’s backward motion.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Daifuku, Siemens, Bosch Rexroth, Murata Machinery, Swisslog Holding, SSI Schaefer, Dematic, Toyota Industries, JBT, Bastian Solutions, and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market On the basis of Product, System Type, Vertical, and Geography.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, By Product Robots ASRS Conveyors & Sortation Systems Cranes WMS AGV

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, By System Type Unit Load Material Handling Bulk Load Material

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, By Vertical Automotive Metals & Heavy Machinery Food & Beverages Chemicals Healthcare 3PL Semiconductors & Electronics Aviation E-Commerce Others

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



