Reynolds joins Argent Capital as a Senior Research Analyst

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argent Capital Management LLC has added Brian J. Reynolds, CFA as a Senior Research Analyst.



“Argent continues to focus on delivering high-caliber investment solutions for our clients, and the addition of Brian represents another significant step forward for us. We are excited to strengthen our team with Brian’s experience and insights,” noted Steven Finerty, Chairman of Argent Capital.



Brian has fifteen years of industry experience. Prior to joining Argent, he worked for Concordia Plan Services in St. Louis, Missouri from 2020-2022, as an assistant vice president of Investment Research, managing assets in excess of five billion dollars on behalf of the Lutheran Church. He also served as senior equity analyst at PNC Capital Advisors from 2013-2019 after advancing from his roles as an investment sales and service coordinator from 2012-2013 and licensed banker from 2007-2012. While at PNC, Brian worked on PNC’s small cap team for five years with portfolio manager of the Argent Small Cap Strategy, Peter Roy, CFA and Jed Ellerbroeck, Jr., CFA, a senior research analyst for Argent strategies.



In his new role, Brian will be a senior research analyst across all Argent strategies. Holding a Bachelor of Science from the University of Missouri, he is also a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society of St. Louis.

About Argent Capital Management, LLC

With $2.7 billion in assets under management as of 6/30/22, Argent Capital Management, LLC is a boutique, long-only investment management firm that is 100% employee-owned and specializes in domestic Large Cap Growth, Dividend Select, Mid Cap, SMID and Small Cap Equity portfolio management services to clients including: endowments, foundations, corporate and public pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans and high net worth individuals.

