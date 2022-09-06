hC Bioscience Expands Leadership and Research & Development Teams

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- hC Bioscience, Inc., a biotech company developing first-in-class tRNA-based therapeutics targeting protein dysfunction in genetically defined diseases and cancer, today announced it has expanded its executive and research & development teams with the additions of Yosef Landesman, Ph.D., as chief scientific officer and Gautam Goel, Ph.D., as chief data science officer.



“I am excited to announce the continued expansion of our team as we build upon our three pillars of expertise: translation and tRNA biology, computation and delivery,” stated Leslie Williams, co-founder, president and chief executive officer of hC Bioscience. “The appointments of Drs. Landesman and Goel build on the addition of Dr. David Altreuter, who previously joined hC Bioscience as chief technology officer. Under their leadership, we continue to add members to our R&D team with expertise in tRNA biology, computational and formulation. With the exceptional talent we have attracted, we believe we are well-positioned to advance our complementary tRNA based therapeutic platforms towards multiple key milestones.”

Dr. Landesman brings 20 years of experience in drug discovery, development and regulatory approval in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. Prior to joining hC Bioscience, Dr. Landesman served as senior vice president of research and translational medicine at Karyopharm Therapeutics. From 2011 through 2022, his leadership was critical to advancing preclinical and clinical research, preclinical DMPK, translational medicine, bioinformatics and Karyopharm’s Expanded Access Program. Prior to Karyopharm, Dr. Landesman worked at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals where he played a critical role in establishing the RNAi Lead Development department and contributed to the development of ONPATTRO® (patisiran). Dr. Landesman earned his doctorate in Molecular Genetics and Virology from the Weizmann Institute of Science, and subsequently completed postdoctoral training and became faculty at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Goel is a leader in translational computational biology and a seasoned professional with an impactful 20-year track record in biotech, academia and tech. Dr. Goel most recently built and led an inter-disciplinary R&D/consulting practice to implement pipelines for analysis of multi-omics datasets including single-cell RNA-seq, CyTOF, proteomics and metabolomics from cross-sectional/longitudinal intervention studies. Prior to this position, Dr. Goel spearheaded biomarker research and platform development as director of precision medicine at ImmusanT to accelerate clinical development of antigen-specific Immunotherapies. Dr. Goel trained as a Research Fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital and The Broad Institute with Dr. Ramnik J. Xavier. He earned his doctorate and MS in Bioengineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, an MS in Computer Science from National Center for Software Technology and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from University of Pune.

Steven Gillis, chairman of hC Bioscience’s board of directors and managing director of ARCH Ventures, “With the core team in place at hC Bioscience, I believe the company is poised to rapidly translate foundational IP into tRNA based therapies for patients with cancer and life-limiting genetic diseases. We look forward to continuing our support of their work towards transforming how many cancers and genetic diseases are treated.”

About hC Bioscience, Inc.

hC Bioscience is dedicated to improving the lives of patients with the development of first-in-class tRNA-based therapeutics targeting protein dysfunction. hC Bioscience’s innovative approach to precision protein editing has the potential to treat genetically defined conditions which account for 10-15% of all human disease. The lead platform in development is directed at restoring protein function in diseases caused by nonsense mutations or premature termination codons (PTCs). A single tRNA therapy has the potential to treat many diseases, regardless of the gene or location of the mutation.

