Global Heated Tobacco Products (HTP) Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type, Gender, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)

A change in the dynamics of the tobacco market has resulted from the emergence of various novel tobacco products, including HTPs, in a number of markets.



Moreover, the use of heated tobacco is most prevalent among 18- to 24-year-olds, by both male and female population. The HTP market is dominated by three leading tobacco product manufacturers: Philip Morris International (PMI), Japan Tobacco International (JTI) and British American Tobacco (BAT).



Rising awareness related to the harmful effects of cigarettes, and high demand by the young population followed by companies’ initiatives to expand production are factors propelling the growth of Heated Tobacco Products.



Among product types, sticks (also known as heated sticks) hold the maximum share of 90% in the Heated Tobacco Products Market due to the wide adoption of premium products. Moreover, the availability of different flavours and additives makes these products quite attractive among consumers. Demand for Heated Tobacco Products via the Online channel is backed by convenience, variety, discounts and offers available on the heated product online.



The the report titled ‘Global Heated Tobacco Products Market (2022 Edition)’ has analysed and segmented the Heated Tobacco Products Market by Value (USD Million). The report has also further analysed the Heated Tobacco Products Market by Product Type (Device, Stick), By Gender (Male, Female), By Sales Channel (Tobacconist, Specialist Shops, Convenience Stores, E-Retail), By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, MEA), By Country (USA, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, Russia, South Korea) for the period of 2018-2028.



