Atlis Motor Vehicles and ArcelorMittal Sign Agreement to Accelerate Product Development

Engineering collaboration will accelerate vehicle design of all-electric work truck and XP platform

Pickup cab and box designs virtually homologated for vehicle crash tests and structural performance standards

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (Atlis), a vertically integrated start-up EV company developing an electric work truck and the batteries and motors to drive it, announces today the signing of a collaborative agreement with ArcelorMittal, the leading producer of automotive steels, to help speed its product development. Under the agreement, Atlis will use ArcelorMittal’s steel materials knowledge and S-in motion® solutions to accelerate its vehicle design.

Atlis will use ArcelorMittal’s S-in motion® pickup truck model, as well as cab and box designs to help guide the design of its XT, a purpose-built, fully electric pickup truck designed to support individuals and fleet owners who work in agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries.

S-in motion® is a set of lightweight steel solutions developed by ArcelorMittal for automakers who wish to create lighter, safer, and more environmentally friendly vehicles. Atlis will use ArcelorMittal’s body in white CAD engineering information to reduce weight and cost, while increasing the range of its XT.

The Atlis XP skateboard platform is the base for the 500-mile range electric Atlis XT pickup. A standard XP platform consists of two identical modular drive systems located in the front and rear of the vehicle, four traction motors, independent suspension, drive-by-wire technology and an Atlis battery pack. The modular system is designed to be plug-and-play, from a pickup to a box truck to a flatbed and will enable the vehicle to be serviceable even on the side of the road.

“Our collaboration provides Atlis with designs that have been engineered and virtually homologated for vehicle crash and typical industry structural performance requirements and enable us to speed up product development,” said Mark Hanchett, CEO of Atlis Motor Vehicles. “This is the latest example of how we source key technology and materials from strategic suppliers to meet the demanding performance characteristics needed in emissions-free electric work trucks.”

Dr. Greg Ludkovsky, ArcelorMittal’s Vice President of Global Research and Development added, “This agreement is part of our larger commitment to the path to net zero and our innovation in steel solutions will now help with the transition to a BEV fleet. By working together through our industry leading co-engineering efforts, our S-in motion® solutions continue to evolve as practical implementable ideas that can provide the safest solution at the lowest cost for the rapidly transforming automotive industry. The agreement with Atlis pushes this further with an automaker using our S-in motion design as the starting point for their BEV truck design.”

The XT pickup will target best-in-class towing of 17,000 lbs. with a hitch and a max tow rating of 35,000 (GCWR) pounds with fifth wheel and gooseneck. XT configurations include service body upfits, 2 door or 4 door, 6.5-foot and 8-foot beds with dual rear wheel option, towing capabilities of 10,000 lbs., 14,000 lbs., and 17,000 lbs. XT drivers will be able to choose from a 300, 400, or 500-mile battery pack that ranges from 125kWh up to 250kWh capacity and will fully charge in just 15 minutes using a 1.5 MW charging station.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The Atlis innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, Atlis is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.



