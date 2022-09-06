Cardiac Safety Services Market worth $1.0 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiac Safety Services Market is projected to grow from USD 0.6 billion in 2022 to USD 1.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Growth in the outsourcing research activities by pharmaceutical companies to academic organizations and private CROs is expected to fuel the market for cardiac safety services.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=174488627



Browse in-depth TOC on "Cardiac Safety Services Market”

113 – Tables

28 – Figures

132 – Pages

List of Key Players in the Cardiac Safety Services Market include:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

Clario (US),

Banook Group (France),

IQVIA (US),

Biotrial (France),

Certara (US),

Celerion (US),

Medpace (US),

Ncardia (Netherlands),

Richmond Pharmacology (UK),

PhysioStim (France),

Shanghai Medicilon (China),

Pharmaceutical Product Development (US), and

SGS (Switzerland).

Global Cardiac Safety Services Market Dynamics

Rising R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry

Growth in biosimilars and biologics markets

High cost of cardiac safety services

Key Findings of the Study:

The standalone segment accounted for the second largest share of the type segment in the cardiac safety services market in 2021.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical accounted for the largest share of the end user segment in the cardiac safety services market in 2021.

The North American region is the dominating region of the cardiac safety services market in 2021.

Standalone services are single or specific cardiac safety services offered by cardiac safety service providers. Some end users choose specific services to be performed at different phases of clinical trials per their needs. During preclinical and clinical trials and drug discovery, standalone services are mainly used by CROs and pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. These services are preferred due to their cost-efficiency.

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies primarily use cardiac safety services to manage clinical trials for newly developed drugs. Companies are engaged in the development of novel drugs for the treatment of various diseases. Cardiac safety issues are among the most common reasons promising drugs can be halted during development. As a result, there is a high demand for cardiac safety services among pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

The growth of the cardiac safety services market of the region is mostly driven by the presence of major providers of cardiac safety services in the US and Canada. Furthermore, the high R&D expenditure, growth in the biosimilars and generics market is also contributing to growth of the regional market.

