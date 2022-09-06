Global Medical Carts Market to Reach Valuation of $4,003.25 Million by 2030 – Exclusive Report by Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the population ages, demand for medical carts market is increasing. These carts are used in hospitals and clinics to transport patients from room to room, or between departments. They also have many other applications, such as in home care or hospice. One reason for the growing demand for medical carts is that they are easier and more comfortable for patients to maneuver than wheelchairs or walkers. They also reduce the amount of walking that patients need to do. There are many companies that make medical carts, and there is a wide variety of designs and features available.

Home Care to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunity for Medical Carts Market

Healthcare will increasingly shift to providing care through three modes: home, office, and healthcare delivery facilities in the years to come. Most patients now receive care primarily in the healthcare infrastructure such as hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care, but this is likely to change as more patients seek care from healthcare providers outside the healthcare institute. In addition, many health care providers now feel that providing care in an easily accessible and comfortable environment is better for the patient and for the provider. This growth of the global medical carts market further supported by rapid growth in the prevalence of chronic disease, increasing aging population, rapid inclination towards receiving care at home. As a result, global medical market is experiencing a significant surge in the demand for medical carts for home care, which is emerging as new trend in the market.

Get sample copy of this report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/medical-carts-market

Global home healthcare market is estimated to regenerate a revenue of $298.4 billion by 2026, a significant increase from 197.8 billion in 2021. In 2018, over 7.3 million people were receiving care at home, which went on to increase to 10.9 million in 2022 in the US. Currently, more than 78 million people around the globe are taking care at home and they are facing from chronic disease, disabilities, and heart diseases, among others. Out of which Astute Analytica found that over 3 million medical carts are sold each year for catering to the growing demand from home care in the medical carts market, which is likely to increase at a CAGR of 17.8% in the years to come. One reason is that home treatment is often cheaper than treatment in clinics or hospitals. In addition, many people find that they can stick to their home treatment program much better than they can stick to a clinic or hospital program. Finally, there is the fact that most people prefer to receive treatment in their own homes. This gives them a sense of control and autonomy over their treatment process which can be very beneficial.

India to Witness 52% growth in Demand for Medical Carts By 2030

In 2020, there were an estimated 23.3 million medical carts present across the globe, and the number is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% until 2030. Wherein, most of the medical carts were present in the US, Japan, and China. These three countries are collectively holding over 29% of the total numbers in the global medical carts market.

On the other hand, India is witnessing a significant growth in the expansion of healthcare infrastructure primarily in the urban area. Currently, more than 1.37 billion people are living in India, a 17.5% of the global population. As per our findings, India is housing over 47,000 hospitals across the country, which was 37,725 in 2018. Out of which, more than 62% of hospitals are private and well equipped in the India medical carts market. Analyst at Astute Analytica said that each private hospital with 20–30 beds are having at least 7 medical carts. Given the current population growth, investment by state and central governments, need for healthcare infrastructure, India will need additional 1.3 billion square feet space for building new hospitals by 2030. To be precise India had over 1.9 million beds, which is expected to increase to 2.9 million by 2030.

As a result, we expect the India medical carts market is projected to witness a 52% growth in the total demand for medical carts given the rapid growth in income level, growing government spending, increasing number of hospitals, increasing penetration of insurance, and changing nature of epidemiology.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/medical-carts-market

Automated Dispensing Cart are Becoming Popular

The demand for automated dispensing medical carts is growing as healthcare organizations seek to improve patient safety and medication management. These carts provide a means of automating the distribution of medications, which can help to reduce errors and improve efficiency.

There are a number of different types of automated dispensing medical carts available in the global medical carts market, each with its own unique features and benefits. As per Astute Analytica, the most popular type of cart is the pharmacy-based system, which is designed to work in conjunction with a hospital's existing pharmacy information system. This type of cart typically includes an inventory management system that can track medications and provide alerts when stock levels are low.

Another type of automated dispensing medical cart is the standalone unit, which does not require integration with a hospital's existing systems. Standalone units are often used in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities where patients may have multiple prescriptions from different providers. These units typically have built-in barcode scanners that allow staff to quickly and easily dispense medications.

Key Players in Global Medical Carts Market

Advantech Co. Ltd

AFC Industries Inc.

Altus Inc.

Bergmann Group

Capsa Healthcare

Enovate Medical

Ergotron Inc.

Harloff Manufacturing Co.

InterMetro Industries Corporation

ITD GmbH

Jaco Inc.

Joy Factory Inc.

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Medical Master Co., Ltd.

Midmark Corporation

Midwest Products & Engineering

Omnicell Inc.

The Bergmann Group

Waterloo Healthcare

Other Prominent Players

Global Medical Carts Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 1,576.21 Million Market Outlook for 2030 US$ 4,003.25 Million Expected CAGR Growth 11.24% Historic Data 2017-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Companies Profiled Advantech Co. Ltd, AFC Industries Inc., Altus Inc., Bergmann Group, Capsa Healthcare, Enovate Medical, Ergotron Inc., Harloff Manufacturing Co., InterMetro Industries Corporation, ITD GmbH, Jaco Inc., Joy Factory Inc., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Medical Master Co., Ltd., Midmark Corporation, Midwest Products & Engineering, Omnicell Inc., The Bergmann Group, Waterloo Healthcare, Other Prominent Players Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Material Type, By pay Load, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Region

Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa Customization Options Get your customized report as per your preference. Ask for customization

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/medical-carts-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.