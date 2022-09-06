NutriLeads and FMCG Gurus to Host Sept 29 Webinar on Changing Consumer Perceptions, Behaviors and Motivations Toward Immune Health

WAGENINGEN, the Netherlands, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NutriLeads BV and FMCG Gurus will host a webinar on the key findings of three global consumer surveys on immune health and their implications for developers and marketers of functional, immune-supporting foods, beverages and supplements. Registration is now open for the one-hour webinar, which will be held at 18:00 CET / 12:00 EST on September 29, 2022.



The webinar, “The impact of immune health in the post-pandemic environment and understanding the shift in consumer behavior,” will focus on the results of three global consumer surveys FMCG Gurus conducted at three distinct points (2019-2022) of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each survey asked 15,000 adults in 15 countries about their attitudes, perceptions and behaviors regarding immune health and general well-being.

The data reflects several emerging trends:

Immunity remains the top consumer health priority but perceptions of immune health have changed.





Consumers believe their immune systems are stronger, but many still feel vulnerable to illness and disease.





Consumers remain committed to improving their immune health, but their motivations and expectations of immune-support products are shifting.





“The data provide a snapshot of consumer attitudes and behaviors over the past three years,” said Joana Carneiro, Ph.D., NutriLeads Chief Executive Officer. “This webinar will highlight emerging consumer trends in immune health that may influence the natural products marketplace for years to come.”

“The data offer fresh insight into how consumers around the world think about their immune health, their plans to maintain or strengthen it, and what they expect from functional foods, beverages and supplements,” said Mike Hughes, Head of Research and Insights, FMCG Gurus.

The webinar will feature three speakers:

Mr. Hughes, who has over 15 years of experience analyzing consumer trends, attitudes and behaviors and currently leads the research and insight division at FMCG Gurus. He has a particular interest in highlighting how consumer attitudes and behaviors can often differ and what the true meaning of trends are for the industry.





Ruud Albers, Ph.D., founder and Chief Science Officer of NutriLeads, a dynamic company developing crop-derived food ingredients with clinically proven health benefits. NutriLeads markets BeniCaros®, bioactive polysaccharide (fiber) derived from upcycled carrot pomace that supports a healthy immune system and gut microbiota.





Shawn Talbott, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, Amare Global®. Dr. Talbott is responsible for Amare’s research, development and product formulation. He leads all aspects of the development of new product formulations and specifications, as well as clinical and experimental research, product claims substantiation and technical support.





About NutriLeads BV

NutriLeads is a private company developing a proprietary technology platform based on naturally bioactive fibers known as RG-I (rhamnogalacturonan-I) found in select crops. The company’s first commercial ingredient for functional foods, beverages and supplements is BeniCaros, a novel immune-support ingredient that has received several industry awards for research excellence since its market introduction last year. NutriLeads has other products in development to protect the gut barrier and improve metabolic health through gut microbiome modulation. The company is dedicated to developing natural, eco-friendly ingredients that meet the highest clinical and scientific standards for quality, safety and effectiveness. For more information, visit NutriLeads and BeniCaros .

About FMCG Gurus

FMCG Gurus provides market research and insight into consumer attitudes and behaviors across the food, beverage and supplement markets worldwide. The leading global FMCG companies trust us in helping them make more informed decisions by leveraging our services and solutions. Our global reach includes ingredient analysis, future trend mapping and actionable recommendations. www.fmcggurus.com

Contact:

David Walsh

Communications Consultant

1-651-503-8248

david.walsh@nutrileads.com