Witness Investment and Hotel Equities Launch Jali Hospitality Investment Platform

Chicago, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Witness Investment and Hotel Equities (“HE”) today announced the launch of Jali, a hospitality real estate investment platform focused on providing individual investors access to development, acquisition, and value-add investment opportunities. This first-of-its-kind platform enables accredited investors to access quality hospitality investments selected by an all-star team of multi-generational hoteliers. The Jali investment platform is a joint effort between well-known industry veterans Witness Investment and Hotel Equities.



As multi-generational hoteliers, Witness Investment’s Principals, Sagar Patel and Aakash Patel, bring extensive multi-generational hotel investment and operational experience to the newly launched platform inspired by their own desire to generate lasting wealth for families. Joining forces with Hotel Equities rounds out the Jali partnership through the addition of leaders in hotel management and operations, Fred Cerrone and Brad Rahinsky. The platform, with the support and guidance of Jali’s highly-experienced team, will provide high-net worth investors the unique opportunity to invest in hospitality deals from established sponsors.



“As we were discussing the formation of this platform, a big emphasis early on was to provide more than a transactional platform for our community of investors,” said Sagar Patel. “Education is a core foundation of what we are trying to build. Whether it is specifics on the meaning of hotel investment acronyms, current headwinds and their impact on hotel operations or planning considerations when building a real estate portfolio, we want to provide a forum for investors to learn and evolve their strategy and investment acumen as they build an investment portfolio for themselves and their families.”

The Jali platform was developed in partnership with Capstacked founder Marshall Clark, who previously led the development of the high-net worth investor recruitment platforms at both Crowdstreet and Cadre, two highly successful investment platforms whose combined HNW equity investments total nearly $5 billion.



With cap rates at historic lows for the hospitality asset class, according to Brad Rahinsky, there has never been a better time to invest in the hospitality industry.

“This is an ideal time to launch the Jali platform. Whether we are dealing with stabilized assets or institutional grade developments, hospitality CRE allows for predictable yields throughout the asset’s life cycle,” said Rahinsky. He added that hospitality’s dynamic rate pricing performs particularly well versus other sectors during uncertain inflationary periods.

Learn more about the Jali hospitality investment platform by visiting www.jali.co where you can create a free account to access current opportunities, or schedule time to chat with us.

About Jali

Jali is a hospitality real estate investment platform focused on providing individual investors access to development, acquisition, and value-add investment opportunities enabling accredited investors to access quality hospitality investments. The Jali investment platform is a joint effort between industry veterans Witness Investment and Hotel Equities. View current investment opportunities and more by visiting www.jali.co.