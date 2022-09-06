New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sustainability Growth Opportunities in Full service Carriers and Low cost Carriers" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318429/?utm_source=GNW





As a result, they look for other means to acheive sustainable operations; for example, the introduction of fuel-efficient aircraft.



Major LCC participants such as EasyJet, IndiGo, and Southwest are aggressively inducting aircraft such as the A320neo family and the B737max family airccraft, and their primary objective is to reduce fuel usage and carbon emissions.



FSCs have taken the lead in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which is still in the testing stage; nevertheless, airlines such as Lufthansa, Etihad, British Airways, and Singapore Airways have booked their stock of this fuel for the future.



In addition, single-use plastic has been on the hit list of almost all airlines, thanks to changing government policies for single-use plastic.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318429/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________