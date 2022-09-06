New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microservices Architecture Transforming Global Manufacturing" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318437/?utm_source=GNW





Patches are also released during the release cycle, which can take months.



A single failure can affect the entire application, and the system must recover completely to resume operations.



In increasingly changing and digitalized business environments, business agility and flexibility have become pivotal and the monolithic architecture inadequate.



Microservices are the alternative to the monolithic architecture for better, faster, and more reliable performance in industrial and manufacturing applications.



Solutions built on the microservices architecture can provide manufacturing companies with the agility, flexibility, and responsiveness they seek.



Applicable to any system, from manufacturing execution systems to the industrial internet of things platforms and edge components, microservices have become increasingly popular.



The growth of microservices adoption will continue as more companies strive for agility to thrive in a dynamic and disruptive environment where rapid changes are the new normal.



This Frost & Sullivan deliverable, with 2021 as the base year, discusses the advantages of the microservices architecture for developers and end users and why a monolithic model will not suffice in today’s industry requirements.



Author: Sankara Narayanan Venkataramani

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318437/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________