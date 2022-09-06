Global Zellweger Spectrum Disorder Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of ~6% During 2022-2031; Increasing Awareness About Rare Diseases and Growing Research and Development in the Medical Field to Elevate Growth - Research Nester

New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Zellweger Spectrum Disorder Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031 which includes the following factors:

The global Zellweger spectrum disorder market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~6% over the forecast period. Peroxisome biogenesis disorders (PBDs), also known as Zellweger spectrum, are rare conditions that are characterized by the body's inability to produce peroxisomes. The 13 PEX genes, which are crucial for the healthy development and operation of peroxisomes, any defect in these genes are the cause of this disease. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the increasing prevalence of the Zellweger spectrum (ZS) disorder in the new borns. It is believed that the PEX1 gene has a mutation that causes ZS in the majority of instances and they affect nearly 1 in 50,000 to 1 in 75,000 babies, along with the other disorders on the Zellweger spectrum. Further, the market for Zellweger spectrum disorders is anticipated to grow over the course of the projected period owing to the increasing screening tests, sophisticated diagnostics for the condition, and rising governments’ attempts to raise public awareness of rare diseases. It was observed that approximately USD 997 billion is spent on the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and awareness of rare diseases, of which USD 449 billion goes directly toward medical expenses and around USD 437 billion accounted for indirect medical costs.

Global Zellweger Spectrum Disorder Market: Key Takeaways

European region gains a significant portion of the revenue

Genetic tests segment to gain a substantial share of the revenue graph

Hospitals sub-segment remains prominent in the end-user segment

Increasing Research on Rare Diseases and Growing Spending on Research to Boost Market Growth

ZSD was a rare illness about which little was known. However, because of increasing research spending, clinical knowledge is now improving. This is anticipated to encourage early diagnosis of the condition and is expected to aid in developing suitable treatment strategies. In the end, growth in the global market is estimated to have resulted from all of these factors. For instance, investment in medical and health research and development (R&D) in the United States (U.S.) increased by 11% to around USD245 billion in 2020 from 2019.

In addition to this, healthcare professionals are increasingly interested in conducting aggressive research to find solutions for previously understudied and uncommon diseases including Zellweger spectrum disorder as they want to be fully ready for any comparable occurrence in the future as the chances of developing diseases in children are increasing. It was noticed that children have a 50% probability of carrying the mutant gene if both parents do. The mutated genes are inherited by a carrier, who doesn't have the illness. The possibility of the disease-transmitting to the kids is 25%. Moreover, there is no known cure for the illness, however, treatments help lessen its symptoms. During the projection period, there is expected to be significant growth in the global market for Zellweger spectrum disorders owing to the ease of access to sophisticated diagnostic tools, natural history research, and improving electronic health records.

Global Zellweger Spectrum Disorder Market: Regional Overview

The global Zellweger spectrum disorder market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Impeccable Research and Healthcare Infrastructure to Drive Growth in the North America Region

The market in North America region is estimated to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period owing to impeccable research and healthcare infrastructure. There is a system for newborn screening tests, which results in the accessibility of highly advanced diagnostic tools. Additionally, the increasing spending on research and development in the region is predicted to drive market growth during the forecast period. The World Bank reports that in 2020, R&D expenditures in North America totaled 3.32% of its GDP.

Increasing Healthcare Spending to Drive Growth in the Europe Region

On the other hand, the market in the Europe region is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the increasing efforts for the diagnosis and treatment of the condition. The market for Zellweger spectrum disorders is anticipated to experience considerable expansion in the region during the forecast period as a result of growing clinician vigilance, parental genetic counseling, and increasing healthcare spending. For instance, in 2020, general government spending on health in the EU reached to USD 1 074 billion, or 8.0% of GDP.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Zellweger Spectrum Disorder Market, Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals Clinics Diagnostic Centers Genetic Testing Laboratories



Out of these, the hospital segment is estimated to hold notable market share over the forecast period owing to rising patient flow in the hospitals. Further, the global market for Zellweger spectrum disorders is anticipated to expand throughout the projected period owing to the increasing spending on healthcare across the globe as a result of doctors' increasing caution and suggestions of tests for the parents. As per the health expenditure report, global health spending has increased overall during the previous 20 years, doubling in real terms, reaching USD 8.5 trillion in 2019 and 9.8% of GDP (up from 8.5% in 2000).

Global Zellweger Spectrum Disorder Market, Segmentation by Diagnosis

Blood and Urine Test Ultrasound Genetic Tests



Among these, the genetic tests segment is estimated to gain substantial market share over the forecast period as genetic tests look for alterations in DNA, often known as mutations or variations. The medical care a member receives can alter as a result of genetic testing, which has various applications in medicine. In fact, genetic testing helps diagnose a genetic disorder including ZSD, or reveals the risk of contracting rare diseases. Moreover, the higher cost of genetic tests and increasing spending on these tests are predicted to boost the segment growth. For instance, depending on the type and complexity of the test, the price of genetic testing varies from USD100 to more than USD2,000 per test. The price goes up if numerous tests are required to get a significant result or if several family members must be tested.

Global Zellweger Spectrum Disorder Market, Segmentation by Therapy

Pediatrician Neurologists Surgeons Audiologists Ophthalmologists Orthopedists



Few of the well-known market leaders in the global Zellweger spectrum disorder market that are profiled by Research Nester are Invitae Corporations, CENTOGENE N.V., GeneDX, LLC, Blueprint Genetics Oy, Siemens Healthcare Gmbh, Carestream Health, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Shimadzu Corporation, Asper Biogene LLC, Trivitron Healthcare, and others.

Recent Developments in the Global Zellweger Spectrum Disorder Market

In July 2022, leading medical genetics company Invitae Corporations unveiled a comprehensive plan to maximize the benefits of its genetics platform, which is the best in the business.

In January 2022, the Murdoch Children's Research Institute-led study discovered that it is possible, dependable, and scalable to test babies for three uncommon genetic disorders simultaneously.





