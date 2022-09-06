New York, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sustainability in Aviation: Demand Analysis and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318445/?utm_source=GNW





Aviation associations of scheduled and nonscheduled airlines have developed sustainability programs that will be updated on a regular basis.



Aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and startups are developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) platforms and hydrogen kits that can be placed on turboprop aircraft.



Airlines play a crucial role in driving the demand for sustainability as they work closely with aircraft OEMs, engine OEMs, lessors, and technology providers.



Airlines from North America and Europe are investing in new aircraft platform providers and working with startups focusing on the usage of hydrogen as a fuel.



Airlines from the Asia-Pacific and Latin America are working only on eVTOL aircraft and assisting eVTOL aircraft manufacturers with certification processes and infrastructure development.



The study also examines the key factors driving and restraining the adoption of sustainability in the aviation industry and concludes by identifying the key growth opportunities emerging in the aviation industry around sustainability.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318445/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________