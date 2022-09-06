KSL Marketplace Launches Messages Feature, Helping Locals Communicate and Transact Quickly and Confidently

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deseret Digital Media announced the launch of a new Messages feature for KSL Marketplace . Designed with privacy in mind, members with verified email addresses can now safely and securely communicate with each other via the private platform whenever they list, buy, or sell through the website or app. The new feature gives users more control over who they choose to share their contact information with, helping prevent spam and fraud before it occurs.



KSL Marketplace members can use the new Messages feature, indicated by a paper airplane icon, to inquire about listings on any section of KSL Marketplace — from Classifieds and Cars, to Homes and Jobs. Conversations can be grouped by item or organized based on users and categories on KSL Marketplace. Buyers and sellers can expedite exchanges with built-in, prewritten inquiries such as, “Is this item still available?” or craft their own specific questions.

Using Messages provides an extra layer of security against fraud attempts, alleviating members from including personal cell phone numbers or email addresses in listings. Additionally, members have the ability to block other users if they are overly persistent or problematic. They can help other locals and continue to keep the online commerce community safe by reporting suspicious correspondence directly to KSL Marketplace — which will alert others in communication with the bad actor, and discontinue accounts and transactions. As time goes on, machine learning will begin to recognize patterns of fraudulent behavior, allowing KSL Marketplace to actively fight fraud.

“KSL Marketplace creates 45,000 local connections every day, and our top priority is ensuring members have a safe and convenient experience every time they communicate or transact,” said Kirk Koenen, director of marketing for Deseret Digital Media. “The launch of Messages is a direct result of user feedback and the KSL Marketplace team’s dedication to continuous innovation — which will allow us to build even more features in the future. We’re proud to serve our community and hope the Messages feature further empowers locals to connect with and support their neighbors.”

To celebrate the launch of the new Messages feature, KSL Marketplace is holding a month long Lucky Listings contest. Sellers who add a new listing on KSL Classifieds or KSL Cars with Messages enabled will be entered to win thousands of dollars in cash and prizes from local brands. For more details, check out the website .

Messages is now available on both the KSL Marketplace section of KSL.com or within the KSL Classifieds app. For more information, visit https://info.ksl.com/Messages .

Deseret Digital Media is Utah's largest digital media company, reaching more than 20 million monthly unique visitors and more than 100 million global social follows, generating over one billion monthly ad impressions. The company operates the online properties of Utah's NBC affiliate, KSL, including KSL.com, the network's breaking news site, and KSL Marketplace, the only classifieds hub in the U.S. which locally outperforms national online classifieds competitors.

