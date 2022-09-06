Tokio Marine HCC – Public Risk Group Names Megann Kellom As Chief Operating Officer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC – Public Risk Group, a leading provider of insurance solutions for public entities, today announced that Megann Kellom has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective September 6, 2022, reporting to Christopher Skarinka, the group’s President.



“Megann brings extensive insurance experience, public sector knowledge and operational acumen to Tokio Marine HCC – all of which will benefit the Public Risk group as we deepen our innovation strategy and accelerate our territorial expansion,” said Mr. Skarinka.

Ms. Kellom has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience. Most recently, she served as President of the Public Entities Group at Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions (Intact). Previously, she held key executive and operational leadership positions including Head of National Operations, Director of Corporate Affairs and Actuarial Director at Intact (fka OneBeacon Insurance Group), as well as actuarial roles at Arch, Liberty Mutual and Safeco. Ms. Kellom is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society.

“I am excited to join the Tokio Marine HCC – Public Risk Group and look forward to collaborating with the team to deliver on the group’s operational and strategic goals,” commented Ms. Kellom. “Tokio Marine HCC’s market-leading position, strong financial security and culture of innovation provide an excellent platform to further support Insureds and help the communities in which we live.”

About Tokio Marine HCC – Public Risk Group

Tokio Marine HCC – Public Risk Group is a leading provider of comprehensive and cost-effective insurance programs exclusively to public entities. Since 1985, it has used its understanding of the unique challenges facing the public sector to protect those charged with delivering mission-critical and life-saving public services. Tokio Marine HCC – Public Risk Group’s dedication to serving its insureds extends beyond customized property and casualty insurance policies – its expert, in-house risk control team of public sector professionals provides proven services and resources, at no additional cost, to help customers reduce and mitigate exposure. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, it serves towns, townships, villages, cities, counties and special districts of all types. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC – Public Risk Group, please visit tmhcc.com/publicrisk.

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $39 billion as of June 30, 2022. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, ‘A++’ (Superior) from A.M. Best, and ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.