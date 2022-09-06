Felsen Joins AAPPR's Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Advisory Committee

DENVER, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health eCareers announced today that account executive Li Felsen has joined the Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment's Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Advisory Committee.

The committee was created in 2021 to ensure inclusiveness for physician and provider recruitment professionals. Comprised of both association members and strategic partners, the committee reviews policies, structures, relationships, and opportunities to advance DEI.

"It is an honor to be a part of AAPPR's DEI Advisory committee," said Felsen. "Having the opportunity to serve our industry and those who serve others is both a passion and a mission for me."

Felsen has managed major and strategic accounts in the Northeast, Southeast, Texas, and the West Coast since 2013. Her clients comprise some of the top health systems and staffing firms across the country including Dignity Health, Kaiser Permanente, Providence Health, PeaceHealth, and CHG. In addition to her passion for elevating attention for DEI initiatives, Felsen also is the co-founder and co-president of Ziff Davis' LatinX employee resource group and is a member of its DEI Council. She is also a two-time winner of the company's Leadership Achievement Award.

"Li's passion for her clients, our industry, and her coworkers is shown in everything she does," said Greg Chang, managing director at Health eCareers. "Like Li, Health eCareers is committed to serving the healthcare recruitment industry and healthcare professionals and believe diversity, equity, and inclusion must continually be raised to the forefront," added Chang.

"The addition of Li Felsen to the DEI Advisory Committee adds a valuable new perspective to our work to educate and equip our AAPPR members," said Carey Goryl, CEO of AAPPR. "In her position, Li will help form our own approach to DEI, guide membership discussions surrounding DEI and develop valuable educational resources like our Diversity Recruitment Micro Certification to help physician and provider recruiters enhance their recruitment strategies in support of systematic change."

As part of Health eCareers' continued focus around DEI initiatives it will be co-hosting a free webinar with CHG and physician recruitment industry leaders from Emory Healthcare, ChenMed, and the Veterans Health Administration on Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. EST. The webinar will include speakers from AAPPR's DEI Advisory Committee and attendees are eligible to earn up to one continuing education credit from the association.

###

About Health eCareers

Health eCareers is the leading healthcare recruitment network serving professionals, employers, and partners. To learn more, visit healthecareers.com, or find them on Facebook and Twitter. Health eCareers is part of the Everyday Health Group.

About The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment

The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR) is a nationally recognized leader in health care provider recruitment, onboarding, and retention. For more than 30 years, AAPPR has empowered physician and advanced practice provider recruitment leaders to transform care delivery in their communities by providing best-in-class practices, up-to-date industry knowledge, and evolving innovative approaches for hiring, onboarding, and retaining exceptional clinical talent. To learn more, please visit https://aappr.org.

###

Media Contact

Christine Burke, Marketing Director

Christine.burke@healthecareers.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.