Food Emulsifiers Market to Surpass US$ 5,192.2 Million By 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by FMI, the global food emulsifiers market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 3,459.4 million in 2022. The market value of the food emulsifiers market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 5,192.2 million by the year 2032.



The food emulsifiers market is gaining rapid traction due to regional demand for emulsifying agents, including stearoyl lactylates and sorbitan esters for bakery and dairy applications like the production of pancakes, snacks, sauces, cream-based alcoholic beverages, and dietary products.

According to the findings of Future Market Insights, food emulsifiers have emerging demand among industrialists and product developers all over the world. In addition, food emulsifiers are also used in infant formulations in developing economies, which creates additional demand for various types of food emulsifiers.

FMI has analyzed that the major factor that is expected to drive the growth of the food emulsifier market across the globe is the expansion of processed food industries in developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, etc. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles have had a great impact on processed food, which has, in turn, created vigorous demand for food emulsifiers in recent years. Bound to these factors, the global food emulsifier market is anticipated to remain positive during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Food Emulsifiers Market

· The U.S. food emulsifiers market is expected to surpass US$ 1,278.6 million during the forecast period.

· On the basis of the product type, the mono & di-glycerides of fatty acids segment is going to dominate at a significant CAGR of 4.3 during the period 2022-2032.

· The bakery and confectionary segment is projected to hold the highest share and constituted 59.4% share in the base year.

· Europe is projected to dominate the food emulsifiers market with a market share of 29.5% during the forecast period.

“Socio-economic factors and drastic development of food & beverage industry is likely to curate lucrative growth opportunities for the food emulsifier manufacturers and leverage the market growth during the forecast period”– Says an FMI Analyst

Competition Landscape in the Food Emulsifiers Market

Leading industry companies are expected to make constant advancements in diversifying the properties of food emulsifiers for further usage in convenience food with low-calorie and trans-fat ingredients. The food emulsifiers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Cargill’s synthetic emulsifiers find application in bakery, chocolate, and snacks, thereby offering superior dispersion systems as compared to soy lecithin.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), DuPont (US), Cargill (US), Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), and Ingredion Incorporated (US). are some key players in the food emulsifiers market.

Recent Developments in the Food Emulsifiers Market:

· In 2020, Ingredion Incorporated launched a new emulsifier based on chickpea broth that offers a clean label alternative to modify starch and other artificial emulsifiers.

· In 2020, DuPont Nutrition and bioscience launches the POWER Bake enzyme series to preserve the taste and quality of white bread and buns

· In 2018, DSM announced the opening of a premix manufacturing plant dedicated to infant and maternal nutrition in Poland. The manufacturing facility is the first of its kind and aims to provide efficient infant formula solutions to consumers.

Key Segments in the Food Emulsifiers Market

By Source:

Plant-derived

Animal-derived

By Product Type:

Lecithin

Derivatives of Mono, Di-glycerides

Sorbitan Esters

Polyglycerol Esters

Stearoyl Lactylates

Others

By Application:

Bakeries

Confectionaries

Dairy Products

Functional Foods

Salads and Sauces

Infant Formula

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Macro-Economic Factors

3.3. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

