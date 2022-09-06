Dresner Partners Advised Fertility Institute of NJ & NY in Its Sale to Axia Women’s Health

CHICAGO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Fertility Institute of New Jersey & New York in its sale to Axia Women’s Health®. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Founded in 1996, Fertility Institute of New Jersey & New York is located in Oradell, New Jersey, approximately 30 minutes from New York City and Newark International Airport. The Institute prides itself on using the most advanced scientific knowledge to provide personalized and affordable fertility care, helping patients maximize fertility potential and become parents. The Institute offers a wide range of high-level assisted reproductive technology (ART) services, including intrauterine insemination (IUI); in vitro fertilization (IVF); cryopreservation and cryostorage of eggs, sperm, and embryos; frozen embryo transfer (FET); egg and sperm donation; fertility preservation modalities; gestational carrier options; sex selection; and laser-assisted trophectoderm biopsy with preimplantation genetic testing to detect embryo abnormalities.

Axia Women’s Health, one of the nation’s largest women’s health organizations, is on the forefront of delivering women’s healthcare via an integrated model that treats patients across different phases of life, while supporting physicians’ clinical autonomy and ability to focus on patient care. Axia supports over 200 care center locations across 5 states, empowering affiliated physicians to offer a wide range of expert care spanning obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory services, breast health and mammography, maternal-fetal medicine, urogynecology, and reproductive endocrinology (fertility). Axia connects women to a wide spectrum of in-person and online care that delivers innovative treatments and technology.

Commenting on the transaction, Fertility Institute Directors Dr. Zalman Levine and Dr. Inna Berin said, “We would like to thank the Dresner team who acted expertly and professionally in helping us find the right long-term growth partner in Axia Women’s Health. Our mission to provide patients with cutting edge, individualized, and exceptional care aligns directly with Axia’s focus on the whole patient. We look forward to serving as a regional cornerstone for the fertility care needs of the Axia community and beyond, delivering an empathic experience and outstanding outcomes.”

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners, said, “We are very pleased that Fertility Institute of New Jersey & New York and Axia Women’s Health completed this transaction. Fertility Institute of New Jersey & New York, combined with Axia’s 200 women’s health centers, is poised to rapidly accelerate its growth. The Institute’s multifaceted fertility care platform and excellent success rates, coupled with favorable industry tailwinds such as deferred parenthood, demand for fertility preservation methods, and rise in LGBTQ parenting, are key growth drivers.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “New Jersey is home to many world-class fertility clinics showcasing high success rates as well as a concentration of exceptional medical talent, and the Fertility Institute of New Jersey & New York is at the top of the class. We look forward to watching the continued success of the Fertility Institute with the support of Axia Women’s Health, as together they capture an increasing share of the growing fertility market.”

More information on Fertility Institute of New Jersey & New York can be found at www.fertilitynjny.com. More information on Axia Women’s Health can be found at www.axiawh.com.

Dresner Partners is a leading provider of investment banking services to the fertility (IVF) sector, having closed numerous transactions including the sale of IGENOMIX, the merger of RMA NJ and IVI of Spain, the sale of Advanced Fertility of Chicago to Prelude Fertility, the sale of Santa Monica Fertility to Webster Equity Partners, the sale of In Via Fertility to InVitro Sciences (now First Fertility), the sale of Institute for Human Reproduction to Pinnacle Fertility, the sale of Dominion Fertility to Pinnacle Fertility, the sale of Center of Reproductive Medicine to US Fertility, and the sale of IVF1 to Pinnacle Fertility.

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York City; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Dallas, Texas; and Palo Alto, Calif. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

