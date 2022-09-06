2022-23 Fellows of HACU’s Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo announced

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities is pleased to announce the 39 fellows who will be part of the fourth cohort of its Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo. The program is designed to increase diverse representation in executive and senior-level positions in higher education.



Fellows participate in an array of leadership development activities preparing them for leadership roles in the full spectrum of institutions of higher learning, with an emphasis on Hispanic-Serving Institutions and Emerging HSIs.

The one-year fellowship program includes webinars and three seminars, with an orientation webinar on Sept. 21, 2022. The first seminar will be held in Oct. 2022 in conjunction with HACU’s 36th Annual Conference. The second seminar will be held in Washington, D.C., in April 2023, at HACU’s National Capitol Forum. The third seminar will take place at an international seminar to be held in the spring or summer of 2023.

The Leadership Academy faculty consists of current and former presidents, chancellors, and senior administrators and brings over 100 years of combined experience in serving various sectors of higher education, including private/public universities, community colleges, and faith-based institutions. Mentorship with a university president is a key component, as well as the development of a special project designed to have an impact at the Fellow’s current institution.

Special thanks to Carnegie Corporation of New York, Capital One and American Federation of Teachers (AFT) for their support in providing fellowships to selected recipients.

The Fellows and their home institutions are:

Kathaleen Acosta, Ed.D., Dallas College

*Erika Allen, College of Southern Idaho

Amanda Corona, University of California, San Diego

Carlos Cruz, Ed.D., Dallas College

*Marlene De La Cruz, Ph.D., Viterbo University

Julie Dinger, Ph.D., Oklahoma Panhandle State University

Guillermo Escalante, D.Sc., California State University, San Bernardino

Maruth Figueroa, Ed.D., University of California, San Diego

Heidy Frías, M.D.,Texas A&M University

*Sandra D. García, Ed.D., The University of Texas at San Antonio

Diana Garza, Ph.D., Boise State University

Ana María González, Universidad Ana G. Méndez

Ángel González, Ph.D., New Jersey City University

**Yhovana Gordon, Ed.D., D.N.P., Florida International University

*Grace Gutiérrez, Ph.D., University of the Incarnate Word

Juan B. Gutiérrez, Ph.D., The University of Texas at San Antonio

Andrea I. Guzmán, Ed.D., University of Central Florida

Melanie Hernandez, Ph.D., California State University, Fresno

*Elena Hernández Burke, Alverno College

*Rocío D. Hernández, Ed.D., Ventura College

*Laura M. Hunt, DBA, University of the Southwest

Joan Jaimes, Ph.D., San Antonio College

Tatyana Karaman, Ph.D., Western Oregon University

Heather C. Macías, Ph.D., California State University, Long Beach

*Sara A. Mata, Ph.D., Newman University

Fred Millán, Ph.D., State University of New York at Old Westbury

***Néstor Montilla, Ph.D., Lehman College of The City University of New York

**Alesandra C. Morales-Vélez, Ph.D., Universidad de Puerto, Mayagüez

Gilberto Mosqueda, Ph.D., University of California, San Diego

Marisa Moyet-Lugo, Malcolm X Community College

**Jonathan Muñoz Barreto, Ph.D., Universidad de Puerto Rico, Mayagüez

Isabel de los Ángeles O’Connor, Ph.D., San Diego Mesa College

*Brittany R. Padilla, The University of New Mexico-Valencia Campus

María E. Pérez y González, Ph.D., Brooklyn College, CUNY

*Yoel Rodríguez, Ph.D., Hostos Community College, CUNY

Vanessa Tejada, Ed.D., California Institute of Technology

**Janie Valdés, Ed.D., Florida International University

Steven T. Wuhs, Ph.D., Oregon State University

René Zenteno, Ph.D., The University of Texas at San Antonio

*Carnegie Fellowship recipient

**Capital One Fellowship recipient

***American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Fellowship recipient

More information about the HACU Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo is available at www.hacu.net/leadershipacademy.

About HACU

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The Association’s headquarters is in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington, D.C and Sacramento, California.

This news publication was made possible (in part) by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York. The statements made and views expressed are solely the responsibility of the author.

CONTACT

Norma Jean Revilla-Garcia

Executive Director of Communications and Marketing

Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities

(210) 576-3206

njgarcia@hacu.net

Or

Christopher de Hoyos

Assistant Director of Communications and Marketing

Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities

(210) 576-3242

chris.dehoyos@hacu.net