Pizza Inn Moves Into Future With Reimagined Design

DALLAS, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Inn , America’s Hometown Pizza Buffet, is rolling out a fresh new look including a new store design, logo and legendary mascot, Jojo.



“Now that we’re in our post-pandemic era, it’s time to express the brand in a compelling and modern way across all of our customer touch points,” says CEO of RAVE Restaurant Group , Brandon Solano. “Few brands can withstand the test of time, increased competition and ‌a pandemic–but we did. And, we have eight consecutive quarters of profitability behind us to prove it. We are working hard on the economics of this new concept to create a cost-effective design that delivers on customer experience while making financial sense for franchisees and investors alike.”

Pizza Inn tapped nationally acclaimed advertising agency, BooneOakley and award-winning retail design firm Chute Gerdeman , to imagine the Pizza Inn retail experience of tomorrow.

“Pizza is fun, and it’s an American staple that provides a sense of comfort and nostalgia unlike any other kind of experience,” says Claire Oakley, director of client services for BooneOakley. “We wanted to pay homage to the brand’s legacy while meeting consumers where they are today. This refreshed look is not only found in the logo and our beloved mascot, Jojo-who stands tall and proud–but throughout every aspect of the new restaurant design.”

Since 1958, Jojo has evolved with Pizza Inn. The modern Jojo is the boldest reflection of the brand yet–friendly and welcoming, always a smile on his face, while also gritty and determined with his sleeves rolled up ready to get in the kitchen to make his own house-made dough and pre-shred the mozzarella cheese.

The first Pizza Inn location to feature the refreshed design will be unveiled in Asheboro, N.C. later this year. The buffet has and will continue to be the ‘hero’ of the restaurant design. Families will enjoy a party room tailor-made for birthdays and sports gatherings with an Instagrammable ‘say cheese’ accent wall, game room and other fun elements. An outside patio complements the design.

“Our team designed the new layout with the pizza buffet as the hero, while creating memorable and shared dining experiences for guests,” says Partner at Chute Gerdeman, Brian Seitz. “We are excited to see these renderings finally come to life this year.”

“It’s time we shared our brand story,” says Senior Director of Marketing, Chaz Black. “We’ve enhanced our dine-in experience and I’m so excited to see this come to life both in person and via social media. Whether our guests are celebrating a birthday in the party room under a customizable kiosk, snapping a selfie in front of the pizza wing Instagram wall, or stacking as many sundae toppings as possible at the sundae bar, Pizza Inn’s dining room is as craveable as our pizzas. The social opportunities to celebrate, snap, and share are going to make our new restaurant concept a must dine.”

For more information about Pizza Inn, please visit www.pizzainn.com.









































About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company owns, franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service have solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. This, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit www.raverg.com, and follow on Instagram @pizzainnofficial and @piefivepizza.

About Pizza Inn

Since 1958, Pizza Inn's popular pizza buffet and friendly service have solidified the brand as America's hometown pizza place. Unlike your typical buffet, Pizza Inn built a reputation for using house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce. This, combined with its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of its restaurants that feature signature pan pizzas, chocolate chip 'pizzerts,' pasta dishes, salads and innovative creations that reflect today's customer cravings. The brand continues to thrive with new menu innovations, including its popular NYXL pizza. Follow Pizza Inn on Instagram @pizzainnofficial and to learn more about franchising opportunities visit www.pizzainn.com/franchise.

Media Contacts:

Madison DeChellis and Mary Tolan for Pizza Inn

madison@thepowergroup.com , 330.606.4473

mary@thepowergroup.com , 339.203.7329

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6671b63f-76c4-4970-93ac-3c6b3536f0ed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d3b8f96-89f6-4802-bf71-eaeacc5b5ab5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/768ff26e-7ce2-45d3-b459-0404bb95c690

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16daa26a-b09d-4119-b2b7-8327b1843658

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/901a1fa8-ca10-4b4a-9a23-7638d86fac40

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38aad877-a76a-4c71-bf68-3f48ad7e6180